The Hiring Game Has Changed for the Biopharma Industry

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, Power Recruiting: Effectively Hire the Best Talent in Your Industry by Diana Y. Ji, is the guidebook for hiring managers, recruiters and HR professionals seeking to hire top talent in the biopharma industry.

Founder and president of one of the leading executive search firms in the biopharma industry, Diana Y. Ji has spent twenty years in the corporate talent acquisition and executive search fields unfolding the mystery of how to effectively recruit successful hires in niche industries. By providing the keys to developing an efficient search process, identifying candidates that will be a good fit, finding top, and getting desired professionals on board, the Power Recruiting system guarantees a successful hire every single time.

Companies no longer have to watch as openings sit unfilled for months, or even worse, as the perfect candidate works their way through a long interview process only to then learn the candidate decided to take another position. With a new, streamlined approach including strategies to make companies more attractive to potential hires and tips to get ahead in the hiring race, Power Recruiting is the game-changer your hiring process has been waiting for.

About the Author:

Diana Y. Ji is founder and president of Bongene Search, a global biopharma executive search firm dedicated to serving biopharma companies for their critical talent acquisition needs. Diana has consistently achieved as a top recruiter and has been serving in the biotech industry for over a decade. Diana holds Masters in Human Resource Management from Rutgers University. She resides in New Jersey with her family.

More About This Title:

Power Recruiting: Effectively Hire the Best Talent in Your Industry by Diana Y. Ji, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on April 6, 2021. Power Recruiting—ISBN 9781631952302—has 134 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $14.95.

