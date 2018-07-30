The Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces 2018 National ¡Bravo! Award Winners
H+M Communications wins Agency of the Year, d'Exposito & Partners & Republica Havas among top winners.
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) reveals the winners of the 2018 National ¡Bravo! Awards, the most prestigious awards in Hispanic marketing & communications recognizing the industry's finest campaigns across several categories. Hosted by Refinery 29's Serena Kerrigan, the 2018 HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, October 2 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.
Los Angeles based H+M Communications took home the 2018 Agency of the Year award, while Noticiero Univision's Ilia Calderon and Republica Havas' Jorge A. Plasencia were recognized as the 2018 Journalist of the Year and 2018 Pioneer of the Year, respectively.
"The National ¡Bravo! Awards are the one time of year we turn the spotlight on the best in class within the Hispanic marketing and communications industry," said Veronica Potes, president, HPRA. "We are thrilled to honor these esteemed campaigns as well as recognize both Ilia and Jorge for their tremendous achievements."
The winning campaigns for the 2018 HPRA ¡Bravo! Awards recognizing the best public relations and marketing campaigns from across the country were:
- Technology Campaign of the Year: FINHABITS FOR FINHABITS APP
- Fashion & Beauty Campaign of the Year: REPUBLICA HAVAS FOR EUROPEAN WAX CENTER
- Food & Beverage Campaign of the Year: AC&M FOR TELEBOVELA
- Sports Campaign of the Year: PINTA FOR TELEMUNDO'S 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP
- Media Event Campaign of the Year: D EXPÓSITO & PARTNERS FOR AARP
- Digital Campaign of the Year: HISPANICIZE MEDIA GROUP FOR PRUDENTIAL
- Integrated Marketing Campaign of the Year: HAVAS FORMULATIN FOR TURBOTAX
- Non-Profit Campaign of the Year: D EXPÓSITO & PARTNERS FOR AARP
- Public Education Campaign of the Year: COMMUNICATIONS LAB FOR SOUTHERN CA EDISON
- Healthcare & Nutrition Campaign of the Year: HAVAS FORMULATIN FOR WONDERFUL PISTACHIOS
- New Product and Service Campaign of the Year: H+M FOR UNIVERSAL'S DESPICABLE ME 3
- Public Affairs Campaign of the Year: D EXPÓSITO & PARTNERS FOR AARP
- Multicultural Campaign of the Year: REPUBLICA HAVAS FOR TOYOTA
The 2018 HPRA ¡Bravo! Awards were made possible thanks to the support of Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, Moet Hennessy USA, Havas FORMULATIN, Edelman, Republica Havas, Cision and HispanicAd.com
Judges for the 2018 HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards were comprised of senior public relations and marketing professionals across the agency, corporate, brand & academic levels.
For additional information regarding the Hispanic Public Relations Association, please visit http://www.hpra-usa.org.
