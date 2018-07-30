The Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces 2018 National ¡Bravo! Award Winners

Los Angeles based H+M Communications took home the 2018 Agency of the Year award, while Noticiero Univision's Ilia Calderon and Republica Havas' Jorge A. Plasencia were recognized as the 2018 Journalist of the Year and 2018 Pioneer of the Year, respectively.

"The National ¡Bravo! Awards are the one time of year we turn the spotlight on the best in class within the Hispanic marketing and communications industry," said Veronica Potes, president, HPRA. "We are thrilled to honor these esteemed campaigns as well as recognize both Ilia and Jorge for their tremendous achievements."

The winning campaigns for the 2018 HPRA ¡Bravo! Awards recognizing the best public relations and marketing campaigns from across the country were:

Technology Campaign of the Year: FINHABITS FOR FINHABITS APP

Fashion & Beauty Campaign of the Year: REPUBLICA HAVAS FOR EUROPEAN WAX CENTER

Food & Beverage Campaign of the Year: AC&M FOR TELEBOVELA

Sports Campaign of the Year: PINTA FOR TELEMUNDO'S 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP

Media Event Campaign of the Year: D EXPÓSITO & PARTNERS FOR AARP

Digital Campaign of the Year: HISPANICIZE MEDIA GROUP FOR PRUDENTIAL

Integrated Marketing Campaign of the Year: HAVAS FORMULATIN FOR TURBOTAX

Non-Profit Campaign of the Year: D EXPÓSITO & PARTNERS FOR AARP

Public Education Campaign of the Year: COMMUNICATIONS LAB FOR SOUTHERN CA EDISON

Healthcare & Nutrition Campaign of the Year: HAVAS FORMULATIN FOR WONDERFUL PISTACHIOS

New Product and Service Campaign of the Year: H+M FOR UNIVERSAL'S DESPICABLE ME 3

Public Affairs Campaign of the Year: D EXPÓSITO & PARTNERS FOR AARP

Multicultural Campaign of the Year: REPUBLICA HAVAS FOR TOYOTA

The 2018 HPRA ¡Bravo! Awards were made possible thanks to the support of Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, Moet Hennessy USA, Havas FORMULATIN, Edelman, Republica Havas, Cision and HispanicAd.com

Judges for the 2018 HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards were comprised of senior public relations and marketing professionals across the agency, corporate, brand & academic levels.

