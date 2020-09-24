The Historic 25th Paley International Council Summit: Globally Connected: Media in the 21st Century

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced it will hold its annual International Council Summit: Globally Connected: Media in the 21st Century on November 10-11, 2020, marking the event's twenty-fifth anniversary. The Summit brings together World Dignitaries, Chief Executive Officers, and other leaders from today's top media and technology companies to advance the exchange of ideas and foster a sense of community. The official partners of the Paley International Council Summit include Hearst, Nielsen, and Verizon. Additionally as an official sponsor, Verizon has exclusive video on demand rights to the Summit discussions.

The Summit is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and Henry A. Kissinger, and will feature The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address made possible by The William S. Paley Foundation, as well as discussions with: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization; Marco Bassetti, Banijay; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Shobhana Bhartia, HT Media; Mike Bloomberg, Bloomberg L.P., Bloomberg Philanthropies; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal News Group; Mathias Döpfner, Axel Springer SE; Nancy Dubuc, Vice Media Group; Tami Erwin, Verizon; David Eun, Samsung Next and Samsung Electronics; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Dexter Goei, Altice, USA; Brad Hiranaga, General Mills; Sophie Huet, AFP; Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink; Steve King, Publicis Groupe; Debra L. Lee, Leading Women Defined Inc.; Alex Mahon, Channel 4; Robert D. Manfred, Jr. , Major League Baseball; Kirk McDonald, GroupM; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; Steve Mosko, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Dawn Ostroff, Spotify; Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard; Mark Read, WPP; Michael I. Roth, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; David Sanger, The New York Times; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks; Ted Sarandos, Netflix; Seth Schiesel, Protocol; Emmett Shear, Twitch, Edward Skyler, Citi; Brad Smith, Microsoft; Jürgen Stock, Interpol; Dara Treseder, Peloton; Kevin Warren, UPS; David Zaslav, Discovery, Inc.; and Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., among others.

"For a quarter of a century, the Paley International Council Summit has served as a place where leaders can come together to discuss the most important global issues of the day and the implications they will have on the future," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO of Hearst. "We're honored to announce this initial schedule of speakers for this milestone anniversary."

"As the world navigates the fallout from multiple crises, it's vital to provide a forum where global leaders across diverse industries can come together and discuss the issues of the day," said Henry A. Kissinger. "As the Paley International Council Summit commemorates its twenty-fifth anniversary, it continues to serve as a platform for these crucial discussions."

"In a year where we have seen our world impacted by a global pandemic, we're honored to be able to convene these distinguished leaders to discuss the current state of the media industry, including the impact of COVID-19," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We look forward to the many informative discussions from the fields of media, government, finance, news, technology, advertising, entertainment, music, sports, and gaming that will take place at this year's Paley International Council Summit."

The Paley International Council Summit is supported by the Paley International Council Advisory Board which offers advice and guidance on the Summit. The Paley International Council Advisory Board is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and Henry A. Kissinger, and counts among its members Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Televisa, S.A.; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Président du Directoire & CEO, Vivendi; Mike Fries, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Global, Inc.; and Faiza J. Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible thanks to the generous support of Hearst, Nielsen, and Verizon.

Registration opens today at noon EST. The Paley International Council Summit registration is complimentary for Paley Media Council Members and International Council Members. Non-Members can register to attend the Summit at IC Summit Registration and are also invited to apply for membership at Paley Media Council Membership. For additional information, please visit paleycenter.org/Summit.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org

