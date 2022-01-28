The Hobby Cartel Launches First Asset-Backed NFT Ushering in A New Era of Collectible Assets

The limited-edition collection consists of 25 tokens. Each NFT is unique, including rare graded collectible assets. While these rare physical assets provide token owners with short-term value, the utility of each NFT provides owners with a wide range of access, membership, service, and reward perks that renew annually increasing the ROI overtime.

There are 5 different variant levels within this exclusive collection:



- True Believer

- Super Rare

- Ultra Rare

- Rare

- Uncommon



The physical assets and advantages tethered to each variant level scale up with exclusivity and rewards. The collection low threshold pricing starts at 300-350 MATIC (~$500.00 USD), with high threshold pricing at 8000-8500 MATIC (~$12500.00 USD). The Genesis Drop site can be accessed here.

The Hobby Community currently sits at the intersection of physical and digital collectibles. The Genesis Token Drop is the first event (in a proprietary sequence of events) towards expanding the Hobby DAO formation and launching a community governance token. As the first Hobby Shop in the Metaverse, we hope the genesis drop will attract passionate hobby collectors interested in active DAO participation and helping us shape the future.

All are welcome here. Power to the collectors.

For more information about the Hobby Cartel Genesis Drop (click here), or send an email to: [email protected].

SOURCE Hobby Cartel