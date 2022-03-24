The Hoffman Agency Promotes Caroline Hsu to Chief Global Officer

The company's multi-market proposition has gained traction with 51 percent of its revenue now coming from clients supported in two or more markets and 24 percent of its revenue coming from clients supported across two or more regions (the U.S., APAC and Europe). Last year saw the firm grow 34% with revenue topping the $20M mark.

Hsu pointed out that the concept of a centralized HQ pushing out communications and content to satellite offices doesn't reflect today's reality. "Both Western clients looking to succeed in Asia and Asian clients planning to go global see the need for an agency that is truly integrated across regions," she said. "Business problems don't have geographical boundaries, and neither do we. Our single P&L and collaborative culture allow us to act as a global unit. For multi-market clients, this means simplified operations, the removal of friction, and work that is internationally cohesive yet highly nuanced according to local needs."

Hsu will continue as the company's APAC Managing Director with some regional responsibilities moving to other senior leaders in Asia.

Hoffman noted that under Hsu's leadership, the firm's APAC operation has grown nearly 80 percent, with fees increasing to $12.9M last year.

"Our entire organization will benefit from Caroline's smarts and tenacity," he said.

One of the few independent PR consultancies with global reach, The Hoffman Agency currently comprises 15 offices across the globe, including San Jose, Portland and Boston in the U.S. as well as Beijing, Berlin, Jakarta, Hong Kong, London, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Taipei and Tokyo.

