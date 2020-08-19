The Holiday Firm Announces Strategic Partnership with Black-Owned The Green Toad Hemp Farm

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holiday Firm is proud to announce our strategic partnership with black-owned, The Green Toad Hemp Farm. With this partnership, Manisha Holiday of The Holiday Firm is among the first black women to invest in The Green Toad Hemp Farm. She officially became an equity partner in July 2020. Through this partnership, The Green Toad Hemp Farm can create numerous jobs in Atlanta, GA, and will educate the community on the benefits of hemp and CBD.

From CBD Oils and topicals, to fiber for clothing, hempwood, textiles and more, Hemp is an all-world plant with numerous environmental benefits. Manisha Holiday will use her public relations platform to drive knowledge and provide more information on how Hemp and CBD offer medical and economic benefits to the community.

The Green Toad Hemp Farm was co-founded by Georgia Resident Reginald Reese and Dwayne Hirsch who joined forces to build a corporate farming model that began with an empty 17.5 acre patch of land in Metter, Georgia, and is now today a rising force in the multi billion dollar industry.

Having seen family and friends suffer from illnesses such as high blood pressure, Cancer, and Autism, Reginald and Dwayne became vested advocates for the benefits of the Hemp industry as a whole.

"My life is committed to growing, processing, and providing an easily accessible supply chain for everyone who wants a medical healing plant that can change their life forever" CEO of Green Toad Hemp, Reginald Reese.

About The Green Toad Hemp Farm: The Green Toad Hemp Farm is one of Georgia's pioneer Hemp and CBD companies. They source and produce the finest CBD and CBG strains in Georgia along with partners across the country. Please visit https://thegreentoadhemp.com/ to learn more.

About The Holiday Firm: Founded in 2015 by CEO, and owner Manisha Holiday, The Holiday Firm is an award-winning strategic, integrated communications and public relations firm, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in California and Illinois. The firm connects brands, messages, and people through data-driven insights, cross-channel communications, and a brilliant customer experience. Find out more by visiting https://theholidayfirm.com/

