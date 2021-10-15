The Holiday Season Officially Kicks Off With Hallmark’s 2021 Keepsake Ornament Debut

"This year we look forward to spending the holidays making up for lost time by coming together to celebrate old traditions and create new ones with those closest to us. Ornament Debut allows us to feel that holiday spirit, celebrate cheer and commemorate the special memories made this year, because we deserve it," said Nicole Reid, vice president — ornament and gift. "Our debut event is a chance for our consumers to get a head start on the holidays, shop exclusive deals and create new magical memories to cherish for a lifetime."

The entire 2021 Hallmark Keepsake Ornament line includes nearly 500 ornaments to help bring people closer together to celebrate the season, capture memories and turn the Christmas tree into a beloved holiday experience the whole family will enjoy.

Some highlights of the new Keepsake Ornaments making a debut at the Ornament Debut include:

Fortnite Crackshot Ornament – Add some Winterfest fun to your cabin with this Fortnite Crackshot Christmas tree ornament. This legendary Fortnite skin in Nutcracker style features a toy soldier design, high black hat and Candy Axe harvesting tool in hand for a dimensional decoration your favorite gamer will enjoy seeing on the tree year after year.

Minecraft Enderman Ornament – Embellish your earthworks with this Minecraft Enderman Christmas tree ornament. Pixelated, three-dimensional design portrays the teleporting Minecraft mob ... just be sure not to look him in the eye when you accept the holiday present he holds in his long, narrow arms.

Nintendo Mario Kart™ Donkey Kong Ornament – Race into holiday excitement with Donkey Kong. Gamers of all ages will feel like they're leading the pack when they receive this Christmas tree ornament. The fun design features the barrel-busting primate at the wheel of his go-kart from the racing video game that has been a go-to source of fun for more than two decades.

The Office Michael Scott Ornament With Sound – As Scranton branch regional manager for the Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company, Michael Scott believes himself to be an exceptional leader and mentor. This Christmas tree ornament features the beloved character with his iconic "World's Best Boss" coffee mug. Press the button to play some of Michael's most memorable phrases, including, "It's about to get all stupid up in here" and, of course, "That's what she said" (battery-operated). Fans of the hilarious and irreverent documentary-style sitcom "The Office" might even be afraid of how much they love this decoration.

Gnome for Christmas Ornament – Get ready for festive holiday fun with a "gnew" series — from the imagination of Keepsake Artist Gregor Benedetti — featuring the fun and festive antics of Gnaughty and Gnice. This first-in-series Christmas tree ornament features the pair of Christmas gnomes playing hide-and-go-seek around a tiered cake that's decorated like a snowman. Gnice playfully ducks around the base of the snowman to find Gnaughty resting on the edge of the cake stand, merrily eating away at the sweet treat.

The Peanuts® Gang Snoopy's Toy Train Ornament With Sound and Motion – All aboard for a happy holiday trip with everyone's favorite Peanuts pals. Snoopy the engineer delights in his toy train with this fun Christmas tree ornament. Press the button to watch Woodstock ride the engine around the track as a train horn sounds, holiday music plays and Snoopy giggles with delight (battery-operated).

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!™ You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch Musical Ornament With Light – Dressed in a Santa disguise and bearing a heart two sizes too small, the Grinch thought he could eliminate Christmas by stealing the decorations and presents from the Whos in the Dr. Seuss classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" Relive the timeless scene with this charming Christmas tree ornament. The vintage-inspired record player featuring the grouchy green fellow lights up and plays "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" when you move the arm over the record (battery-operated).

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ Ornament – Relive the adventure of Harry Potter's fourth year at Hogwarts with this Christmas tree ornament celebrating "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." An exciting, dimensional interpretation of the original literary cover art features Harry holding the golden egg alongside Cedric Diggory, Fleur Delacour and Viktor Krum.

Disney Cinderella Jaq and Gus With Key Ornament (limited quantity) – One thing Cinderella could always count on was her animal friends. Disney Princess fans will love to celebrate Cinderella's loyal mice pals, Jaq and Gus, with this charming Christmas tree ornament featuring the resourceful pair wrangling the key to her bedroom door, which they stole from the wicked stepmother, Lady Tremaine.

Plus, shop Hallmark's wide array of classic Christmas characters. From Santa Claus and the North Pole, to snowmen, elves, nutcrackers and more, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments have the perfect ornaments to make your tree full of holiday cheer and special memories.

Start Your Wish List – Create and access your Keepsake Wish List online at any time. Add your favorite ornaments to the list and send to your local Gold Crown store with a click of a button, then visit your local store when the ornaments are ready.

For more information about Keepsake Ornaments, or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, visit Hallmark.com.

About Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

In 1973, when Hallmark introduced six glass ball ornaments and 12 yarn figures as the first collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, a new tradition of Christmas decorating was started, and a new collectible industry was born.

When the first line was introduced, they were unique in design, year-dated and available only for a limited time — innovations in the world of ornaments. Since 1973, Hallmark has introduced more than 8,400 different Keepsakes Ornaments and more than 100 ornament series, annual releases of ornaments that share a specific theme.

Today's Keepsake Ornaments reflect the way styles, materials, formats and technology have expanded since they first appeared in Hallmark stores. Once a collection of decorated glass balls and yarn figures, Keepsake Ornaments are now made in a wide array of wood, glass, metal, porcelain and handcrafted formats. Technology has also been incorporated into the world of Keepsake Ornaments through light, sound and motion. The one thing that hasn't changed, however, is the superior craftsmanship and high quality that ensures Keepsake Ornaments will become family heirlooms and cherished collectibles.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com . Connect on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest , LinkedIn and YouTube .

