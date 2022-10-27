Bemis Lannon gets rave reviews for great looks, easy installation and comfort

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When you want your bathroom to look great for the holidays and your guests to have a comfortable experience, the Mayfair by Bemis Lannon enameled wood toilet seat adds the final touch to your home and bathroom.

Amazon reviewers are thrilled with their Lannon purchase. Of the nearly 25,000 ratings the product has received, 77% are five-star.

The Holidays Are Coming – Update Your Guest Bath With an Amazon-Rated 5-Star Seat

Your guests will appreciate Lannon's slow-close feature, which keeps the bathroom a peaceful place. One reviewer agreed, saying, "It closes slowly instead of slamming…it was a good investment and just what I needed. I highly recommend this product."

Lannon installs easily, thanks to Bemis's Top-Tite STAY-TITE system, which allows users to install the seat from the top of the bowl and guarantees that it never loosens with use. This eliminates the bending and twisting associated with seats that tighten from underneath. Lannon offers Precision Fit, which provides adjustability during installation for the perfect bowl fit. Its modern design is ideal for guest bathrooms, complementing a variety of decors and colors. Reviewers on Amazon appreciate these features, with one praising them. "This thing is amazing! I cannot believe the quality of this product…It's incredibly sturdy and beautiful."

Lannon is an enameled wood seat made with 100% recycled wood, using eco-friendly processes. Every year, Bemis sources 70 million pounds of repurposed lumber and combines this with scrap and dust from its molding operations. The result is a durable material that adds beauty to the bathroom.

"We're thrilled with the positive reviews that Lannon has earned," said TJ Stiefvater, director of marketing for Bemis. "Like our other sustainable enameled wood toilet seats, Lannon offers value thanks to its durability, easy installation, and features that make it perfect for a quick bathroom update for the holidays."

Lannon is available on Amazon .

About Bemis Manufacturing Company

Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, Flow by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company and toiletseats.com

