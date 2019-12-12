The Holidays just got Brighter and Greener with The Clapper and CH-CH-CH-CHIA™ CHIA PET®!
2019 Styles in Stores Now Include Talking Clappers and Chia Pets of Bob Ross, Stranger Things, Llama, Unicorn, Pennywise and More
Dec 12, 2019, 03:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chia Pets and Clappers are back for the holidays! Clap on your lights and watch those Chia Pets grow!
Light up your holiday season with a simple clap of your hands! The Clapper has taken the classic concept of "Clap On, Clap Off!" to the next level with a brand new talking line from Joseph Enterprises.
Grab 2019's bestselling 'A Christmas Story' Leg Lamp Clapper with Night Light on Amazon now, featuring the iconic leg lamp!
Clap 2 times to operate electrical devices (such as a lamp or holiday lights).
Clap 3 times to turn on the night light and hear the quotes "Fragile – Must Be Italian" and "It's a Major Award!"
But wait, there's more! Check out other surprise talking Clappers at http://www.clapon.com. Also available is the ORIGINAL CLAPPER Sound-Activated Switch.
Watch It Grow! This holiday season, there are plenty of new Chia Pets styles to offer friends and family alike, TV and movie characters, adorable animal Chia Pets and bestselling classics.
Whichever is your favorite, you'll appreciate the attention to detail in these terracotta planters, which come to life in days, with full growth in less than two weeks. Not only are they fun to do, growing a Chia Pet is an educational hands-on activity for kids and parents to do together.
Chia Pets and Clappers are available at retailers like Target, Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, and more. Visit www.chia.com to see the full list of Chia Pets, find a store location, or purchase online!
Highlights of the new and bestselling Chia Pet products include:
- Bob Ross Chia Pet
- Chia Unicorn
- Chia Llama
- Chia Hedgehog
- Dustin ('Stranger Things') Chia Pet
- Daniel ('Karate Kid') Chia Pet
- Rick & Morty Chia Pet
- Surprise ones too!
Chia Pets and Clappers continue to be holiday favorites for people of all ages, perfect for everything from personal gifting to office party gift exchanges. With this year's new line-up, there's fun waiting for everyone from adults to kids.
About JEI
Joseph Enterprises, Inc. is a consumer product company that designs and distributes novelty, home, and garden products. JEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA).
Press Inquiries: media@necaonline.com
