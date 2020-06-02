The Hollywood Commission for Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality: Statement on George Floyd and Recent Events

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Commission mourns the murder of George Floyd and the loss of every black life at the hands of our broken criminal justice system. We share in the collective despair felt across the world and reflect on what steps can be taken in our personal and professional lives to create change.

According to the Motion Picture Association of America, the film and TV industry supports 2.6 million total jobs and directly employs workers in 34 states, making it a bigger industry than farming and mining. As the creators and arbiters of popular culture, Hollywood's global impact is incalculable.

With that economic power, size, scope and influence comes responsibility. The responsibility is to make our workplaces safe from harassment, discrimination, abuse and bullying in our business that undermines real and lasting progress and replicates harmful power imbalances in our society.

Every day, with every deal that gets inked, every production that begins, every casting choice, every script green light, every recording session and every assistant trained, the entertainment industry has an opportunity to demonstrate respect for human well-being and to reflect the diversity of the world in which we exist.

Hollywood's opportunity in this moment is to interrogate the systems and power abuses that have allowed injustice, harassment, discrimination and bias to flourish across our business; to hold ourselves accountable to members of our community and viewers; to lead with empathy, understanding and fairness and to live up to every gesture and word of support with deliberate action.

