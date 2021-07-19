The Hollywood Reporter Names Patricia Mays Executive Editor Of News

"Patricia is a dynamic leader who will be an incredible asset to an already stellar newsroom, one known for breaking news, investigative journalism, revealing features and eye-catching visuals," said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, THR's editorial director. "Patricia's expertise in digital and proven track record coupled with her ability to produce unique, compelling journalism across multiple mediums, will allow T HR to further distinguish itself as the leader in entertainment and industry news."

Mays will start her new position on August 16th, 2021. In the role, she will manage the digital staff and work closely with Moody and other editors as THR continues its focus on a digital-first newsroom with a robust print component.

Mays comes to THR from ESPN, where she oversaw the national coverage team of correspondents, field producers and assignment desk editors for ESPN's flagship news program, SportsCenter, as well as other TV studio shows, live events and digital.

"Joining the superbly talented, creative newsroom at The Hollywood Reporter is an exciting next chapter in my journalism career, and I am eager to work with this team to continue finding ways to innovate around THR's exceptional coverage of the entertainment industry and expand the audience," said Mays.

Mays has been instrumental in leading the production of award-winning feature content, capturing a Sports Emmy and successfully orchestrating cross-platform integration across TV, digital, audio, and direct-to-consumer. During her tenure, ESPN was the No. 1 online sports destination in audience metrics and time spent. Before joining ESPN in 2009, Mays was sports editor at The Press-Enterprise newspaper in Southern California and worked for The Associated Press for a decade in various key roles, including as assistant sports editor.

Mays joins THR in a time of exciting growth as it continues its legacy of exceptional journalism. The brand joined Penske Media Corporation earlier this year and has made news for breaking stories such as Scott Rudin's long history of abuse and Billy Porter's cover story that revealed his HIV status. Earlier this year, it won 10 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and received a Daytime Emmy nomination for its Closeup with the Hollywood Reporter roundtable series.

