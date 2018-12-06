NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 pages, November 2018



About this market

In the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of end-user sectors adopting holographic display technology. This technology is already being used in advertising, healthcare, education, and financial sectors. In the next five years, holography display technology will also be used extensively in gaming, automotive, aerospace, defense, and retail sectors. Automobile vendors such as BMW, and Ford are already focusing on the use of holographic technology in their products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Thus, the use of digital holographic technology in various sectors is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the holographic display market will register a CAGR of over 27% by 2022.



Market Overview

Increase in the use of holographic displays for advertising

Holographic display technology offers a unique experience to the audience. The use of holographic display for advertising will help retailers in enhancing their sales and customer retention by increasing customer footfall through its captivating display. Advertisers can project a moving and interactive image of a person or product with the help of holographic display. This will amuse the audience and let them connect with the brand in a unique way. No paper wastage, audience engagement and non-requirement of 3D glasses for viewing 3D holographic display will further drive the adoption of this technology in the advertising industry.



Limitations pertaining to the use of the holographic display technology

Since, projections from holographic displays are less prominent or visible under direct sunlight, it fails to make a considerable impact on the audience. Holographic display manufacturers must bear in mind the noise and distortion parameters while designing their products. Moreover, the autostereoscopic technology used in holographic displays is expensive and is not suitable for large displays. These limitations of holographic displays will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the holographic display market during 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of several companies including HoloTech Switzerland, and Holoxica the competitive environment is intense. Factors such as the increasing use of holographic displays in advertising, will provide considerable growth opportunities to holographic display companies. HoloTech Switzerland, Holoxica, Vision Optics, RealView Imaging, and EON Reality are some of the major companies covered in this report.



