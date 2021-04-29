The Home Depot Announces New and Enhanced Disaster Preparedness Resources

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- With the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recognizing May 9–15 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the month of May as National Wildfire Preparedness Month, The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, is offering new and enhanced resources for natural disaster preparedness and is encouraging customers to prepare early for all natural disasters, including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and wildfires.

A variety of digital resources and tools to help guide customers throughout a natural disaster, from critical readiness topics to storm recovery and disaster relief, are now available on HomeDepot.com. The online experience includes:

The Home Depot Weather Center Hub: Access the online destination for resources surrounding natural disasters on homedepot.com/weathercenter, including a new Storm Preparedness supply checklist ranging from flashlights and tie-downs to insurance information and baby food. The Home Depot Weather Center also curates information from government agencies and The Home Depot Foundation partners, like The American Red Cross.

Disaster Preparedness Workshops: The Home Depot offers free livestream and on-demand classes, including a Hurricane & Preparedness Workshop and an all-new Wildfire Preparedness Workshop led by Home Depot experts. The 60-minute online workshops will begin in June and registration will be available on homedepot.com/workshops.

Step-By-Step Guides & Videos: The Home Depot Weather Center offers access to preparedness guides and videos, ranging from how to build a disaster supply kit to generator safety tips. For customers who want help, The Home Depot offers professional home services to assist with disaster preparedness projects like storm shutter repair and storm shutter removal.

"It's never too early to prepare for a natural disaster, and we're here to help communities from preparation through recovery," said Pete Capel, vice president of field merchandising, who oversees emergency response and disaster recovery efforts at The Home Depot. "From the enhancement of our Weather Center to online workshops, customers can rely on The Home Depot for readiness resources throughout the year."

Natural Disaster Recovery Resources

The Home Depot Foundation works alongside its national nonprofit partners, including Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope, to fortify warehouses across the nation with relief supplies ahead of disaster season. In the wake of disasters, the Foundation responds to meet immediate needs with disaster kits and remains in the impacted areas after the storm strikes to provide long-term recovery support with Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force and its nonprofit partners.

To date in 2021, The Home Depot Foundation has committed $4.1 million to disaster response in areas impacted by tornadoes, wildfires and hurricanes. Most recently, the Foundation committed up to $500,000 to help communities rebuild from this year's historic winter storms, Uri and Viola.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

