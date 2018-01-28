The Home Depot Announces Second Quarter Results; Updates Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $30.5 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, an 8.4 percent increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were positive 8.0 percent, and comp sales in the U.S. were positive 8.1 percent.

Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were $3.5 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $2.7 billion, or $2.25 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2017. For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, diluted earnings per share increased 35.6 percent from the same period in the prior year.

"We were very pleased with our record second quarter sales and earnings. Not only did our seasonal business rebound from the first quarter, but our overall results exceeded our expectations," said Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president. "These results exemplify the outstanding execution of our combined team of store associates, merchants, suppliers and supply chain."

Updated Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Based on its year-to-date performance, the Company updated its fiscal 2018 sales growth guidance and now expects sales will be up approximately 7.0 percent including the 53rd week, with comp sales growth of approximately 5.3 percent for the comparable 52-week period. The Company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for the year and now expects diluted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 29.2 percent from fiscal 2017 to $9.42. The Company's diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance includes $6 billion of share repurchases for fiscal 2018.

The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.

Recent Accounting Pronouncement – Revenue Recognition

During the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company adopted ASU No. 2014-09, which pertains to revenue recognition. The adoption of this standard will not materially impact the Company's consolidated financial statements or related disclosures.

The Company has adopted this standard on a modified retrospective basis. In accordance therewith, financial information prior to fiscal 2018 will not be recast. The consolidated statements of earnings and balance sheet for periods and dates subsequent to fiscal 2017 reflect the effect of this accounting policy adoption.

Additional information about the impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09 is available at http://ir.homedepot.com/financial-reports/quarterly-earnings/2018.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,286 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended in millions, except per share data July 29,



2018 July 30,



2017 % Change July 29,



2018 July 30,



2017 % Change Net sales $ 30,463 $ 28,108 8.4 % $ 55,410 $ 51,995 6.6 % Cost of sales 20,098 18,647 7.8 36,428 34,380 6.0 Gross profit 10,365 9,461 9.6 18,982 17,615 7.8 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,004 4,549 10.0 9,783 8,910 9.8 Depreciation and amortization 460 449 2.4 917 893 2.7 Total operating expenses 5,464 4,998 9.3 10,700 9,803 9.2 Operating income 4,901 4,463 9.8 8,282 7,812 6.0 Interest and other (income) expense: Interest and investment income (26) (16) 62.5 (48) (29) 65.5 Interest expense 272 265 2.6 533 519 2.7 Interest and other, net 246 249 (1.2) 485 490 (1.0) Earnings before provision for income taxes 4,655 4,214 10.5 7,797 7,322 6.5 Provision for income taxes 1,149 1,542 (25.5) 1,887 2,636 (28.4) Net earnings $ 3,506 $ 2,672 31.2 % $ 5,910 $ 4,686 26.1 % Basic weighted average common shares 1,144 1,183 (3.3) % 1,148 1,191 (3.6) % Basic earnings per share $ 3.06 $ 2.26 35.4 $ 5.15 $ 3.93 31.0 Diluted weighted average common shares 1,149 1,189 (3.4) % 1,154 1,197 (3.6) % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.05 $ 2.25 35.6 $ 5.12 $ 3.91 30.9 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Selected Sales Data (1) July 29,



2018 July 30,



2017 % Change July 29,



2018 July 30,



2017 % Change Customer transactions (in millions) 455.4 441.8 3.1 % 831.2 822.6 1.1 % Average ticket $ 66.20 $ 63.05 5.0 $ 66.12 $ 62.74 5.4 Sales per square foot 504.20 464.38 8.6 458.07 429.17 6.7 ————— (1) Selected Sales Data does not include results for Interline Brands, Inc., which was acquired in fiscal 2015.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited) in millions July 29,



2018 July 30,



2017 January 28,



2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,490 $ 4,830 $ 3,595 Receivables, net 2,164 2,187 1,952 Merchandise inventories 14,044 12,868 12,748 Other current assets 1,104 626 638 Total current assets 20,802 20,511 18,933 Net property and equipment 21,909 22,035 22,075 Goodwill 2,251 2,235 2,275 Other assets 1,270 1,178 1,246 Total assets $ 46,232 $ 45,959 $ 44,529 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Short-term debt $ — $ — $ 1,559 Accounts payable 9,407 8,541 7,244 Accrued salaries and related expenses 1,535 1,503 1,640 Current installments of long-term debt 2,203 545 1,202 Other current liabilities 5,281 5,234 4,549 Total current liabilities 18,426 15,823 16,194 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 23,295 24,422 24,267 Other liabilities 2,502 2,160 2,614 Total liabilities 44,223 42,405 43,075 Total stockholders' equity 2,009 3,554 1,454 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,232 $ 45,959 $ 44,529

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited) Six Months Ended in millions July 29,



2018 July 30,



2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 5,910 $ 4,686 Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,062 1,015 Stock-based compensation expense 234 148 Changes in working capital and other, net of acquisition effects 791 2,013 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,997 7,862 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures, net of non-cash capital expenditures (1,091) (846) Payments for business acquired, net — (268) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 16 23 Net cash used in investing activities (1,075) (1,091) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of short-term debt, net (1,559) (710) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts — 1,994 Repayments of long-term debt (28) (21) Repurchases of common stock (3,121) (3,921) Proceeds from sales of common stock 35 137 Cash dividends (2,373) (2,130) Other financing activities 142 2 Net cash used in financing activities (6,904) (4,649) Change in cash and cash equivalents 18 2,122 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (123) 170 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,595 2,538 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,490 $ 4,830

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.



ASU NO. 2014-09 IMPACT OF ADOPTION



(Unaudited) The Company adopted ASU No. 2014-09, which pertains to revenue recognition, in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The following table shows the impact of adopting ASU No. 2014-09 on the consolidated statement of earnings for the three and six month periods ended July 29, 2018. The implementation of this accounting standard resulted in an increase in net sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative, and total operating expenses and a decrease in cost of sales. There was no impact on operating income, net earnings, or earnings per share. Three Months Ended July 29, 2018 in millions As



Reported % of Net Sales ASU No. 2014-09



Impact Excluding



ASU No. 2014-09 Impact % of Net Sales Net sales $ 30,463 100.0 % $ 33 $ 30,430 100.0 % Cost of sales 20,098 66.0 (119) 20,217 66.4 Gross profit 10,365 34.0 152 10,213 33.6 Selling, general and administrative 5,004 16.4 152 4,852 15.9 Total operating expenses 5,464 17.9 152 5,312 17.5 Six Months Ended July 29, 2018 in millions As



Reported % of Net Sales ASU No. 2014-09



Impact Excluding



ASU No. 2014-09 Impact % of Net Sales Net sales $ 55,410 100.0 % $ 66 $ 55,344 100.0 % Cost of sales 36,428 65.7 (217) 36,645 66.2 Gross profit 18,982 34.3 283 18,699 33.8 Selling, general and administrative 9,783 17.7 283 9,500 17.2 Total operating expenses 10,700 19.3 283 10,417 18.8

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.



ASU NO. 2014-09 IMPACT OF ADOPTION



(Unaudited) The Company adopted ASU No. 2014-09, which pertains to revenue recognition, in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The following table shows the impact of adopting ASU No. 2014-09 on the consolidated balance sheet as of July 29, 2018. July 29, 2018 in millions As Reported ASU No. 2014-09



Effect Excluding



ASU No. 2014-09 Effect Assets Receivables, net $ 2,164 $ (46) $ 2,210 Other current assets 1,104 272 832 Total current assets 20,802 226 20,576 Total assets 46,232 226 46,006 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Other current liabilities $ 5,281 $ 127 $ 5,154 Total current liabilities 18,426 127 18,299 Other liabilities 2,502 24 2,478 Total liabilities 44,223 151 44,072 Total stockholders' equity 2,009 75 1,934 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 46,232 226 46,006

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.



PRO FORMA EFFECT OF ASU NO. 2014-09



(Unaudited) The Company adopted ASU No. 2014-09, which pertains to revenue recognition, in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 using the modified retrospective method. In accordance therewith, financial information prior to fiscal 2018 will not be recast as the modified retrospective method does not permit recasting pre-adoption financial information. The following tables present selected as-reported financial results and the pro forma effect of ASU No. 2014-09 as if the recognition and presentation guidance in the accounting standard had been applied in fiscal 2017. There was no impact on operating income, net earnings, or earnings per share. The fiscal 2017 pro forma financial information included in the tables below is presented for informational purposes only. Three Months Ended April 30, 2017 in millions As



Reported % of Net Sales ASU No. 2014-09



Effect Including



ASU No. 2014-09 Effect % of Net Sales Net sales $ 23,887 100.0 % $ 48 $ 23,935 100.0 % Cost of sales 15,733 65.9 (90) 15,643 65.4 Gross profit 8,154 34.1 138 8,292 34.6 Selling, general and administrative 4,361 18.3 138 4,499 18.8 Total operating expenses 4,805 20.1 138 4,943 20.7 Three Months Ended July 30, 2017 in millions As



Reported % of Net Sales ASU No. 2014-09



Effect Including



ASU No. 2014-09 Effect % of Net Sales Net sales $ 28,108 100.0 % $ 33 $ 28,141 100.0 % Cost of sales 18,647 66.3 (114) 18,533 65.9 Gross profit 9,461 33.7 147 9,608 34.1 Selling, general and administrative 4,549 16.2 147 4,696 16.7 Total operating expenses 4,998 17.8 147 5,145 18.3 Three Months Ended October 29, 2017 in millions As



Reported % of Net Sales ASU No. 2014-09



Effect Including



ASU No. 2014-09 Effect % of Net Sales Net sales $ 25,026 100.0 % $ 44 $ 25,070 100.0 % Cost of sales 16,378 65.4 (85) 16,293 65.0 Gross profit 8,648 34.6 129 8,777 35.0 Selling, general and administrative 4,514 18.0 129 4,643 18.5 Total operating expenses 4,968 19.9 129 5,097 20.3 Three Months Ended January 28, 2018 in millions As



Reported % of Net Sales ASU No. 2014-09



Effect Including



ASU No. 2014-09 Effect % of Net Sales Net sales $ 23,883 100.0 % $ 41 $ 23,924 100.0 % Cost of sales 15,790 66.1 (85) 15,705 65.6 Gross profit 8,093 33.9 126 8,219 34.4 Selling, general and administrative 4,440 18.6 126 4,566 19.1 Total operating expenses 4,904 20.5 126 5,030 21.0 Fiscal Year Ended January 28, 2018 in millions As



Reported % of Net Sales ASU No. 2014-09



Effect Including



ASU No. 2014-09 Effect % of Net Sales Net sales $ 100,904 100.0 % $ 166 $ 101,070 100.0 % Cost of sales 66,548 66.0 (374) 66,174 65.5 Gross profit 34,356 34.0 540 34,896 34.5 Selling, general and administrative 17,864 17.7 540 18,404 18.2 Total operating expenses 19,675 19.5 540 20,215 20.0

