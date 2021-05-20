The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend of $1.65 and Announces $20 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 3, 2021. This is the 137th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The board of directors also authorized a new $20 billion share repurchase program, replacing its previous authorization.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot

Related Links

http://www.homedepot.com

