The Home Depot Foundation and Habitat for Humanity partner to support safe, affordable housing for U.S. veterans

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation and Habitat for Humanity today announced the extension of their long-standing partnership, which has served more than 1,400 U.S. military veterans and their families. The Home Depot Foundation is granting more than $2 million to Habitat's Repair Corps program to build, repair or rehabilitate veteran homes.

The Home Depot Foundation has funded home repairs through Habitat for Humanity's Repair Corps program for the past nine years and is also the premier sponsor of the 2021 Habitat on the Hill legislative conference, an annual opportunity for Habitat homeowners, staff and advocates to meet with Congressional representatives in Washington and address the policies and systems that hinder access to safe and affordable housing.

"For over a decade, The Home Depot Foundation has been a catalyst in ensuring decent, stable housing is available for some of our most vulnerable communities," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "Safe and affordable housing provides households with more financial freedom, independence, stability, and security. With the Foundation's support, we're able to partner with more families to build stronger futures for themselves."

In addition to Repair Corps, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, known as Team Depot, helps provide hands-on support for projects facilitated by local Habitat organizations.

"Serving our communities in need is more important today than ever," said Shannon Gerber, executive director, The Home Depot Foundation, "and we're proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity to help ensure our nation's veterans have a place to call home."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $350 million in veteran causes and improved more than 48,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,500 cities. In 2018, the Foundation pledged an additional $250 million to veteran causes taking the total commitment to half a billion by 2025.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

Related Links

www.habitat.org

