The Home Depot Foundation Commits $250,000 to Puerto Rico Earthquake Relief

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Today, The Home Depot Foundation announced a commitment of up to $250,000 in response to the continued earthquake activity rattling Puerto Rico.

The Home Depot Foundation is working alongside its national nonprofit partners including American Red Cross, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, Team Rubicon and All Hands and Hearts to assess need, distribute emergency supplies and meals and provide individual care. Emergency supplies include water, tarps, mosquito nets, first aid kits, generators and more.

"Our hearts go out to our associates, customers and communities affected by the ongoing earthquake activity in Puerto Rico," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We have been engaged in long-term recovery efforts in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria in 2017 and will continue to work closely with our nonprofit partners to provide relief for communities impacted by the earthquakes."

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance program, has been actively processing grants for affected associates in Puerto Rico. In 2019, The Homer Fund granted more than $1 million to associates in need following a disaster.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $330 million in veteran causes and improved more than 46,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,500 cities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook + Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

