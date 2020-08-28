The Home Depot Foundation Increases Disaster Response Commitment to $4 Million to Further Assist Communities Impacted by Hurricane Laura

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot Foundation today announced that it is increasing its disaster response commitment for 2020 to $4 million to further support community relief and long-term rebuilding efforts in the states impacted by Hurricane Laura. These funds add an incremental $500,000 to those already in use by its nonprofit partners and previous in-kind donations in response to this and other storms that have occurred this year.

In partnership with its national nonprofit partners, including Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, All Hands and Hearts and ToolBank Disaster Services, The Home Depot Foundation and The Home Depot® have activated warehouses across the country, mobilizing response teams to provide critical supplies to the affected areas.

As part of the hurricane relief efforts The Foundation is distributing relief kits assembled by associate volunteers in areas struck by Hurricane Laura and is supplying meals to local residents through its nonprofit partner, World Central Kitchen.

The company activated its disaster response command center on Wednesday to support stores, associates and communities in the path of Hurricane Laura, which is operating virtually to prioritize safety and social distancing. More than 250 associates from the company's merchandising, operations, supply chain and other teams have been working around the clock to move truckloads of supplies to stores throughout the region, and will continue to do so, as needed.

"We're extremely grateful that all of our stores were able to reopen quickly to continue providing for the needs of their communities," said Hector Padilla, president of The Home Depot's Southern Division. "We appreciate the work of our associates and our nonprofit partners to bring relief to those who have been impacted by this storm and other natural disasters across the U.S. this year."

In California, where devastating wildfires have swept across the state, The Home Depot stores have also donated thousands of items for local relief, including tarps, water, sanitization materials, wheelbarrows and more. Funds committed by The Home Depot Foundation will also serve nonprofits in these areas to help communities recover.

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance program, is also actively processing grants for associates affected by hurricanes and wildfires.

These efforts are a part of The Home Depot's commitment to long-term rebuilding in communities impacted by natural disasters. The Foundation supported relief efforts following tornados across the southeast this past spring and earlier this month, the company distributed hundreds of relief kits to support communities hit by Hurricane Hanna and positioned supplies along the east coast to aid communities affected by Hurricane Isaias.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $350 million in veteran causes and improved more than 48,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,500 cities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook + Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,293 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/403438/The_Home_Depot_Foundation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Home Depot Foundation

Related Links

http://www.HomeDepotFoundation.org

