The Home Depot to Hire 80,000 Associates for Spring

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, is hiring 80,000 associates this spring in preparation for its busiest season of the year. Over the next several months, jobseekers can apply for both full-time and part-time positions close to home, as 90 percent of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Home Depot store.

Many of the part-time positions will be staffed in The Home Depot's garden center, which gives associates a chance to work with their hands and help neighbors start spring projects. In addition to these positions, the company is hiring for overnight freight, merchandising and other customer service roles across store departments, as well as warehouse associates for its distribution centers. To help associates get up to speed quickly, the company provides innovative training programs and tools, including a gamified mobile app, e-learning, and on-the-job coaching.

Whether jobseekers are students, parents, or retirees looking for their second career, The Home Depot provides tailored benefits to support any stage of life for all part-time and full-time associates, including tuition reimbursement, backup dependent care for children and elders, and discounts on items, such as cell phones and laptops. Additionally, all associates are eligible for paid family leave after one year of service.

"When you join The Home Depot, you're joining a winning team built on our core values and associate-centric culture," said Tim Hourigan, executive vice president of human resources. "More than 90 percent of our store leaders began their careers here as hourly associates, which is a testament to our commitment to growing the careers of our people."

For jobseekers looking for a sense of community in the workplace, The Home Depot offers associates many opportunities to give back, both at work and through Team Depot, the company's associate-led volunteer force. Team Depot enables every associate to give back to their communities through volunteer projects, from disaster response to veterans housing. Since 2011, Home Depot associates have impacted more than 45,000 homes and facilities for veterans in all 50 states.

Interested jobseekers should visit careers.homedepot.com for a quick and easy application or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions.

The Home Depot is one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, as well as one of the Best Employers for Diversity in 2020, according to Forbes.

