About this market

Education is undergoing major transformational changes that have led to the emergence of e-learning. Distance learning finds high adoption because it helps many degree seekers to easily opt for distance education and equip themselves with higher degrees. The content of most distance education courses is delivered online as a package of online books and video lectures. The growing dependency on the Internet easily allows universities to create, deliver, and manage courses online. The rise in the number of universities in the US that provide online courses with a wide variety of courses added frequently also drives the market. These factors increase the adoption of home Wi-Fi routers. Thus, the demand for Internet access among home users will propel the demand for home Wi-Fi routers. Analysts have predicted that the home Wi-Fi router market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing adoption of smart connected home system

A significant rise in the demand for smart home appliances, especially refrigerators, dishwashers, smart TV, voice assistance, and microwave ovens, has pushed the demand for home Wi-Fi routers. Smart home appliances market is driven by innovations and technological advances in Wi-Fi routers to make it connected over Internet. These appliances also include wireless connecting devices and the Internet of Things (loT).

Inferior network infrastructure in developing regions

Strong network infrastructure is necessary to ensure a minimum time lag between communications and live streaming. Since 4G technology is an important component of error-free and uninterrupted telecom services, the lack of availability of 4G technology can hinder the adoption of home Wi-Fi routers.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



