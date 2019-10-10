The Hometown of Chinese Virtue and Filial Piety Culture shares "ten years of experience" with the world

"It reviews, summarizes and deeply analyzes some good practices of the Salt Lake District in the past 10 years, and also reflects its potential, direction and path in the future development," Li Guodong said.

Yuncheng, known as "Hedong" in ancient times, is located in the core area of the birthplace of Chinese civilization. It is the legendary hometown of Emperor Shun and Chinese culture of virtue and filial piety. In China, there are many stories about Shuns' filial piety to his parents.

According to the legend, Shun's virtues moved heaven and earth, when Emperor Yao retired, people recommended Shun as his successor. They made a cadre investigation and democratic evaluation of Shun. The results showed that Shun was highly recognized by all.

"The code of conduct and moral ideas advocated by the virtue and filial piety culture still has practical and strategic significance for today's global social governance," said Xue Yongqi, deputy secretary of the Salt Lake District Party Committee and district governor, at the press conference.

It is reported that since 2010, the Salt Lake District has established a benchmark for the virtue and filial piety culture, established a reasonable reward mechanism for outstanding representatives, and continuously improved the practice network system of the virtue and filial piety culture, making it a theme, a goal and a carrier for all the activities in the society which produced certain influence and dissemination value in China.

The Salt Lake District has built a "six-in-one" platform for the development of the Virtue and Filial Piety Cultural, namely the Day Care Center for the Elderly, the Virtue and Filial Piety Lecture Hall, the Virtue and Filial Piety Culture Wall, the Rural Library, the Virtue and Filial Piety Literature and Art Publicity Team, and the Virtue and Filial Piety Volunteer Service Team. People vividly call it "a meal, a class, a wall, a book, a play, a family".

More than 400 virtuous and filial piety lists established in urban communities and 117 virtuous and filial piety cultural walls established in rural grassroots have played the role of "selecting a person to influence a large area and educate the whole society". At the same time, 445 virtue and filial piety cultural performance teams performed in rural and community all year round; 591 volunteer service teams with nearly 70,000 volunteers active in various volunteer service activities in urban and rural areas of the region.

By carrying out the culture of virtue and filial piety, the Salt Lake area has promoted the custom of respecting the elderly and the revitalization of rural culture and economy.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of the Salt Lake District Committee of the CPC, Yuncheng city