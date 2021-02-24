The HondaJet is the Most Delivered Aircraft in its Class for the Fourth Consecutive Year

"While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decline in overall business jet deliveries compared to previous years, we also have seen it accelerating the shift to safer and more sustainable modes of transportation," stated Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "HondaJet deliveries quickly recovered to pre-COVID levels by the end of the year, showing that customers around the globe continue to choose the HondaJet. This includes many first time business jet owners, who have come to realize the benefit of traveling private. We believe that the HondaJet will keep contributing to the recovery of the global business aviation market."

Honda Aircraft Company also announced that HondaJet Japan has begun charter service of the HondaJet under Air Transport Services, defined in Japanese Aviation Law similar to FAR Part 135 operation, making the aircraft even more accessible to travelers in Japan.

In 2020, Honda Aircraft Company expanded its global footprint with type certifications in Pakistan and Russia. Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint now spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, Japan and Russia. The HondaJet fleet continues to grow – currently, over 170 HondaJets are operated worldwide with more than 68,000 flight hours. The HondaJet also continues to demonstrate its industry-leading dispatch reliability.

To support the global HondaJet fleet, Honda Aircraft Company continues to strengthen its service and support network. In 2020, the company added a new service center and flight training center in the UK. Honda Aircraft Company commits to providing unparalleled levels of service and support to every customer.

SOURCE Honda Aircraft Company