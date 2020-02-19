The HondaJet is the Most Delivered Aircraft in its Class for Third Consecutive Year

"We are pleased that customers across the globe continue to demonstrate a preference for us, as they are able to identify our best-in-class performance and the distinct innovation embodied by our product," stated Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "We are continuously improving our efficiency, overall performance, and cabin comfort in order to be at the forefront of transformative technology that proves the value of very light jets for efficient travel to all types of users," added Fujino.

As customer demand continues to grow, Honda Aircraft Company is continuing to expand its list of type certifications. In 2019, the company received type certification from China's Civil Aviation Administration of China, Canada's Transport Canada Civil Aviation, and Turkey's Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The company is also proud of the significant diversification of uses for the HondaJet Elite, which began including medevac configurations in air ambulances in 2019.

Honda Aircraft Company is currently in the process of constructing a new $15.5 million dollar, 83,000-square-foot wing production facility, which began in 2019 and is scheduled for completion in 2020, at its worldwide headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The company continues to add value to the business aviation market through its dedication to superior performance, exceptional fuel efficiency, and outstanding comfort that facilitate the professional and personal lives of HondaJet customers.

Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, and Japan. The HondaJet fleet is currently comprised of around 150 aircraft worldwide and it has been the most delivered light jet in its class in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

