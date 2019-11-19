The Honey Baked Ham Company® Debuts a Friendsgiving Themed Album Featuring John Paul Jones

Jones provides a humorous and relatable soundtrack for anyone hosting a Friendsgiving, singing featured songs like "All Gravy" and "Thanks for Coming, but It's My Bedtime," and adds his own spin referencing moments from his reality TV show experiences.

The album's lyrics also feature HoneyBaked's signature products including glazed Honey Baked Ham and Turkey Breast as well as side items including Loaded Smashed Potatoes and Double Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese.

"Being a company that specializes in ham and turkey, among other things, Thanksgiving is obviously an important holiday for us and our consumers," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "However, we realize for a lot of people, Friendsgiving is just as important, so we created an album of songs that speaks to and celebrates the universal truths of this special holiday in a fun, lighthearted way – and only how HoneyBaked could."

The most noticeable detail of the album was the influential voice behind it: John Paul Jones.

"John's popularity, coupled with his sense of humor, made him the perfect vocalist for our 'Very Special Friendsgiving' album," Herold continued.

The album is available to stream on HoneyBaked's "A Very Special Friendsgiving" microsite honeybaked.com/friendsgiving beginning Tuesday, November 19, 2019, to kick-off the official start to Friendsgiving week.

For more information about HoneyBaked, please visit www.honeybaked.com.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

