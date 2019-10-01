The Honey Baked Ham Company Introduces New Lunch Menu Items

"Menu innovation is a key part of our brand revitalization," said Debbie Domer, Senior Director of Brand and Integrated Marketing at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We're excited to introduce these new menu items made with premium ingredients and contemporary flavors, while showcasing the signature meats that made us famous—our delicious ham and turkey breast."

Both The HoneyBaked and the Roasted Tomato & Cheddar sandwiches are served on toasted ciabatta bread. The HoneyBaked is the new signature ham sandwich featuring Honey Baked Ham topped with sweet honey glaze, Swiss cheese, house pickles and crispy onions.

"The sweet honey glaze sauce on this sandwich was specially formulated to recreate the taste experience of the sweet glaze topping found on our ham," said Domer.

The Roasted Tomato & Cheddar sandwich features roasted red tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, pickled red onions and crispy onions topped with BBQ sauce. The Cobb Salad is HoneyBaked's unique twist on a classic salad. It is prepared on a bed of spring mix and chopped green leaf lettuce, topped with Honey Baked Ham, shredded cheddar cheese, roasted red tomatoes, pickled onions, cornbread croutons, chopped bacon and sliced hardboiled egg.

In addition, HoneyBaked's new partnership with Deep River Snacks will allow customers to enjoy delicious deli-style kettle cooked potato chips. Deep River Snacks' chips are made with natural ingredients, and are certified gluten-free and free from GMO ingredients.

In addition to these new items, HoneyBaked's lunch menu offers a variety of handcrafted sandwiches, salads and sides all made fresh in house.

Stop in your local store to try the new lunch menu items. To find your closest HoneyBaked store, please visit http://locator.honeybaked.com/.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 400 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Co

Related Links

http://www.honeybaked.com/

