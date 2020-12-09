The Honey Baked Ham Company® Unwraps Gifts Under $50

While The Honey Baked Ham Company is known for its signature glazed Honey Baked Ham® and Turkey Breast, the food retailer also offers original ham gear for every age, interest and budget. Whether you are shopping for the best hostess gift or for the newest member of the family, HoneyBaked has you covered.

Here are six gift options under $50 from HoneyBaked that families probably didn't know they could purchase:

Hamjamas – Ham fans who love to be cozy can enjoy a festive and warm ham-themed pajama onesie

– Ham fans who love to be cozy can enjoy a festive and warm ham-themed pajama onesie "Crave the Glaze" Scented Candle – Ham lovers who want to fill their home with the one and only aroma of the Honey Baked Ham's signature glaze and spices finally can

– Ham lovers who want to fill their home with the one and only aroma of the Honey Baked Ham's signature glaze and spices finally can 'Lil Ham' Onesie – For the newest member in the Ham Fam

– For the newest member in the Ham Fam Mom Relaxation Kits – Because every mom could use a little extra R&R this holiday season

– Because every mom could use a little extra R&R this holiday season Baseball Cap – For the sporty ham enthusiast

– For the sporty ham enthusiast Piggy Tee – Rock a branded tee for a casual look, it's perfect for Zoom calls

"Christmas is an important holiday for our customers. This year, we wanted to showcase how people can celebrate with swag that shows off their love for HoneyBaked," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We have a variety of unique gifting options to help our Ham Fam make new memories with family and friends beyond the dining room table."

All six gift options included above can be purchased online at www.hbhcollection.com while supplies last.

The Honey Baked Ham Company wishes everyone a safe and healthy holiday season.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams and turkey breasts sourced exclusively from American farmers. They also offer heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Company