The Honey Baked Ham Company® Updates Shopping Experience to Prepare for the Holiday Season

"This holiday season, we want HoneyBaked customers to be assured that our stores are taking all the proactive measures necessary to create a safe shopping experience," said Dan McAleenan, Chief Operating Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "Since the start of the pandemic, we made the health of our associates and guests our main priority. We are introducing convenient shopping methods like buy online, pick up in store options to speed up time in our retail locations. We also have curbside pick-up in select locations. With these operational changes, we hope more families can celebrate the season with their favorite HoneyBaked meals."

Details of HoneyBaked's updated operational changes:

Encouraging Early Shopping : To minimize lines the days preceding the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, HoneyBaked is offering Gold Pick-Up Days. This includes a special offer of $8 off a Bone-In Half Ham for early pickup between November 20 – 22 and December 19 – 21. The $8 off coupons are available at www.honeybaked.com/coupon. The Bone-In Half Hams are guaranteed fresh for 7 to 10 days when refrigerated.

Streamlined Checkout Experience: The Honey Baked Ham Company is offering Buy or Reserve Online & Pickup In-Store options so customers can use the website for placing orders ahead of time, making store visits faster and easier when collecting purchases either in-store or at curbside pickup.

Delivery and Shipping: Customers preferring to stay at home can order their holiday meal through Uber Eats and PostMates and have it delivered (available at select locations). Additionally, HoneyBaked has online shipping available for direct-to-door delivery. Online shipping orders must be placed by November 20 th to ensure on time delivery for Thanksgiving and December 18th for Christmas. Honeybaked encourages customers to order early this year, due to high demand.

Continued Proactive Steps In-Store: In response to the current environment, the product pick-up process has already changed. Customers will see a different register configuration, limits to the number of people in store at one time, and social distancing through controlled service lines with 6 feet spacing designated on floors. All frequently touched surfaces in the store are being thoroughly cleaned on an hourly schedule. HoneyBaked will also continue the pause on handing out free samples, as well as unwrapping hams for customer evaluation.

The Honey Baked Ham Company wishes everyone a safe and healthy holiday season.

For more information about HoneyBaked's safety measures and how the food retailer continues to support its associates and customers, please visit https://www.honeybaked.com/covid-19.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams and turkey breasts sourced exclusively from American farmers. They also offer, heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

