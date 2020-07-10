The Honorable Joseph D. Brown, Former United States Attorney and District Attorney, Joins Oberheiden P.C. as Local Counsel

DALLAS, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberheiden P.C., a national white-collar defense law firm, has announced that the Honorable Joseph D. Brown joined the firm in the independent capacity of local counsel on July 1, 2020. As a former United States Attorney and former District Attorney, Mr. Brown brings decades of high-level experience and insight to how federal and state agencies investigate white-collar crimes.

Appointed by President Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Joe Brown previously held the position of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. During his tenure as a U.S. Attorney, Mr. Brown served as chief federal prosecutor overseeing all civil and criminal investigations and court cases involving the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and other federal agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and the Office of Inspector General (OIG) in the district. Prior to joining the Justice Department, Mr. Brown was the 5-term elected District Attorney for Grayson County, Texas.

As local counsel, Mr. Brown will be advising corporate entities and individuals involved in federal investigations, matters of national security, or civil and criminal law enforcement proceedings. He will also be working with the firm's internal corporate investigations practice group. With his background as an attorney for the federal government, Mr. Brown joins the firm's other in-house attorneys and local counsel in providing clients with deep insights into the processes and strategies behind government investigations, grand jury proceedings, plea negotiations, and trials. Mr. Brown also offers firm's clients particular experience in matters involving the False Claims Act, including federal whistleblower cases involving allegations of civil and criminal fraud.

"The Honorable Joe Brown brings tremendous value to our firm's corporate clients, board of directors, clients seeking competent regulatory compliance advice, and individual clients in need of protection against SEC investigations, whistleblower cases, government investigations," says Dr. Nick Oberheiden, founding attorney of Oberheiden P.C. "With his extensive experience in federal practice, including his most-recent experience leading federal white-collar investigations as a U.S. Attorney, Mr. Brown will be a critical asset for our clients that are facing significant compliance burdens or the potential for high-stakes prosecution at the federal level."

Mr. Brown received his law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas. He is licensed to practice in Texas's state and federal courts. He is the owner and principal of Joe Brown, Attorney P.L.L.C.

"Our firm's philosophy has always been to affiliate with attorneys who offer our clients proven expertise to resolve their cases as efficiently and effectively as possible," says Oberheiden. "For complex and high-stakes investigations, cases involving the Justice Department or the FBI, Mr. Brown's career speaks for itself, and I am extremely pleased to work with him on our nationally spread cases."

