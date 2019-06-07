The Hoover Met Complex Hosts Record-Breaking Crowd at 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament

"Three years ago, we were intentional in seeking a host site for our baseball tournament that would enhance the fan-friendly experience that is important to multi-day championship events. After reviewing numerous proposals and visiting a number of potential sites, it turned out that Hoover, our long-time home, could provide everything necessary to make it the right venue for SEC Baseball." Said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The City of Hoover really stepped up with a large investment into the area surrounding the Hoover Met, namely the addition of the Finley Center to house the SEC Fan Fest, the construction of on-site practice fields and this year the addition of a new video board. We feel those changes in particular have been game-changers in providing the SEC with a "baseball campus" that is unique to college post-season tournaments."

Throughout the week of the SEC Tournament, 162,699 guests attended the various baseball games and more than 32,000 attendees came through the SEC Fan Fest in The Finley Center at Hoover Met Complex. Both of these numbers surpassed all previous 21 years of attendance records and sets the bar for future SEC Tournaments held at Hoover Met Complex. This year the SEC Fan Fest had 8,000 more attendees than 2018, and included access to Hoover Climbing & Adventure, inflatables, arcade games, interactive areas, a zip line, miniature golf course, live entertainment, a variety of food and beverage options, and more. Fans were even able to watch the game from a giant flat screen TV and comfortable couches in the large, air-conditioned facility.

"The 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament was a tremendous success at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex," says Hoover Mayor Frank V. Brocato. "The City of Hoover was able to welcome a record-setting number of baseball fans throughout the week and attendees had many options for activities around the baseball tournament once they arrived at the complex. Many enjoyed the Fan Fest, Hoover Climbing & Adventure, EXPLORE Playground & Splash Pad and the Youth Tournament – all occurring simultaneously in the complex. It is certainly our privilege to have hosted this tournament for the past 22 years. We look forward to seeing everyone back in Hoover in 2020!"

