The Hopemore Specialty Spa Opens In Neiman Marcus Downtown

The Hopemore offers luxury facials, dermaplaning, LED light therapy and full make-up applications, as well as a suite of specialty services for those with compromised skin conditions. In addition to traditional spa treatments, oncology-trained estheticians designed a menu of services for clients at every stage of cancer treatment, including signature oncology facials, scalp treatments, pre-treatment face and body preps, post-treatment pigmentation regimens, hand treatments and wig services. Corrective makeup services are also available for post-operative periods or persons who have experienced injury or illness to conceal scarring, bruising or any tell-tale signs of trauma.

Founder Jeanna Doyle — who has more than 25 years of experience in corrective make-up and oncology esthetics — aspired to create a spa that would offer people more hope in any season of life. She, along with her business partner Gina Betts, devised The Hopemore, a specialty spa that provides custom services by oncology-trained estheticians to meet specific needs for every skincare type.

"Just because someone requires different treatment, doesn't mean they want to be treated differently," says The Hopemore founder Jeanna Doyle. "We are a specialty spa that is emphasizing the care in skincare."

Doyle is a licensed cosmetologist and Medical Aesthetic Provider with training in oncology esthetics and corrective makeup. Her innovative work in corrective makeup has been the subject of two scientific studies at University of Texas Southwestern; one in plastic surgery and one in oncology esthetics. Doyle has worked in medical settings with private practices, hospitals, cancer centers and children's hospitals; as well as media outlets for print, television and film production companies on clients such as actors and even a former President and First Lady of the United States. As the author of "Wig ED," the first beauty book on hair loss and wig selection, Doyle provides keynote speeches and writes articles for industry giants such as MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Cancer Knowledge Network and more.

Kris Astroff serves as the Skincare Director of The Hopemore. Armed with a biology degree, Astroff is a licensed esthetician trained in oncology esthetics and her background in both the beauty and biology fields give her a deeper understanding of how products, ingredients and treatments interact. This understanding enables her to provide safe, effective treatment options for a wide variety of clients' skincare and makeup needs.

The Hopemore is located on the sixth floor of Neiman Marcus Downtown, adjacent to the Michael Flores Salon, located at 1603 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75208. Spa hours are Tuesday through Friday, from 10am to 6pm; and Saturday from 10am to 3pm; and by appointment on Sunday and Monday. For more information, please visit www.thehopemore.com.

