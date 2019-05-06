NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The rising drilling activities in remote areas are impacting the horizontal directional drilling market growth during the forecast period. E&P companies are starting to explore unconventional avenues for exploration in remote areas. For instance, the Middle East, the Gulf of Mexico, and the North Sea have been witnessing a reduction in the rate of production. In addition, the rise in the adoption of deepwater and ultra-deep-water drilling has further led to an increase in the investments of offshore drilling projects, in turn, contributing to the horizontal directional drilling market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the horizontal directional drilling market will register a CAGR of close to 8% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773810/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



Growing consumption of oil and gas



The consumption of oil and gas continues to increase due to the rising worldwide demand for energy. The increasing consumption of oil and gas is expected to grow due to the increase in industrialization and urbanization in developing countries.



Growing adoption of renewable energy



The increase in renewable energy sources will affect the conventional fuel market as more investments are being redirected toward renewable energy sources. This will affect the growth of the global horizontal directional drilling market during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the horizontal directional drilling market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. The company is focusing on applications like predictable end-to-end real-time workflows, which are accessible from everywhere through the transformation of the cloud platform. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773810/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

