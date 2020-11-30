The Hot Yoga Dome Adds the Tiny Dome to their Line of First-to-Market, At-Home Portable Hot Yoga Studios

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hot Yoga Dome, a revolutionary first-to-market, at-home portable hot yoga studio, today announced the launch of The Tiny Dome, their most compact, fast-heating model to date. The highly insulated dome inflates in 60 seconds and reaches 105 to 110 degrees in five to ten minutes, creating a space ideal for hot yoga practice virtually anywhere.

"Our passion for making hot yoga accessible for anyone, any time and at any place is the driving force behind The Hot Yoga Dome," said Gillian Walker, Founder and Co-CEO of The Hot Yoga Dome. "We are thrilled to introduce The Tiny Dome and further our cause by providing the smallest, fastest-heating Dome possible, making hot yoga even more accessible and safer during this time when at-home yoga practice is so prevalent."

Designed to fit in small spaces for solo hot yoga practice, The Tiny Dome is 7-feet long, 6-feet wide and 7.25-feet high. It is available in both a Clear and Cocoon model and comes with a carrying case, remote control LED lighting, inflation fan and a removable floor. The Clear model includes a transparent window providing the option for mirrors, streaming devices or an outdoor view. The Cocoon model, which offers a complete escape from the outside world, is made from 100% eco-friendly fabric.

The Tiny Dome starts at $850, with the option of monthly payment plans available at checkout—which offers hot yoga at home for less than the price of a studio membership.

To learn more about The Tiny Dome or The Hot Yoga Dome and its other models, visit www.thehotyogadome.com .

About The Hot Yoga Dome

The Hot Yoga Dome is the first and only company to make hot yoga at home possible. Launched in 2018 by Gillian Sky Walker and Alex McDermott, The Hot Yoga Dome's mission is twofold, to provide a portable studio that makes hot yoga accessible for anyone, anytime, anywhere, and to create a solution for yoga teachers to run their own business without the prohibitive upfront cost of a hot yoga studio buildout. For more information, please visit www.thehotyogadome.com .

