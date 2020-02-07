The Hottest New Valentine's Day Gift Trend: Couples Boudoir

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The hottest new Valentine's day trend is couple's boudoir! Couples from around the United States are flying to Allebach Photography, the premier Pennsylvania-based couples boudoir studio.

Couples boudoir is an adventurous type of photography that features intimate and romantic poses. This hot new trend challenges couples to strip down and explore and celebrate their relationships in a new light.

Couples Boudoir Perfect Valentine's Day Gift

"This is a chance for couples to celebrate what truly matters. Tattoo artists, physicians and people from all walks of life are photographed to level up their relationship. It's adventurous, so they reconnect. Couples create beautiful artwork to remember this experience," says Mike Allebach, owner of Allebach Photography.

Allebach Photography believes couples boudoir is more than photography; it's the art of creating time and space for reconnection to that special someone in your life.

Couples come away with both an unforgettable experience, as well as beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork to commemorate their love. After engaging in a sensual, low-pressure (and fun!) hour-long photo session in our beautiful and private studio, couples sit down and see their photos on the big screen.

During your photography experience you'll get to put aside daily worries and responsibilities and focus on your relationship, exploring what you love about each other and bringing back the spice!

"I have now done two couples boudoir sessions with Mike and it only gets better each time! Mike has a way to make everyone feel comfortable and almost forget he's even in the room. If you and your partner really want to spice things up, book a couple's boudoir session," recommends Matt Hurchick, a former client.

Emily Cole agrees. "Couples boudoir is seriously where it's at. Mike is an exceptional photographer; makes you feel comfortable at every turn. If you want to see the way your partner sees you, sign up and schedule your time slot today. This was hands-down the best thing we did for our relationship."

Sessions, which include professional hair and makeup, book quickly and space is limited. To book a session or find out more about the process, call 610-539-6920 or visit allebachphotography.com. Call today to take your relationship to the next level!

About Allebach Photography

Since 2006, Allebach Photography has been photographing unique weddings, boudoir, couple's boudoir, engagements and families from around both the nation and globe. Known for upholding their values as an inclusive place for families of all backgrounds, the company expanded its focus to couple's boudoir in 2014.

