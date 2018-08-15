The Hottest Stars in Hollywood Were in Attendance for GBK Production's Annual Teen Choice Awards Gift Lounge Sponsored by Dave & Busters

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 11th, GBK Productions held an exclusive Gift Lounge in honor of the TEEN CHOICE AWARDS. Over a hundred celebrities, and press, enjoyed the entertainment, food, beverages and some of this year's hottest must-have items. GBK Productions and Dave & Buster's (the official headquarters for 'eat, drink and play') lounge had over 20 actors that were either Nominees or on Nominated shows/films. This included cast member of the following: Jane the Virgin, The Originals, Daddy's Home 2, Supernatural, Coco, Famous in Love, Pitch Perfect 3, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Fosters, Cobra Kai, The Flash, Black Panther, On My Block, Modern Family, and I Feel Pretty. Individual nominees included Noah Schnacky (Nominee for Music), Xolo Mariduena (nominee - Summer TV Star) and Danielle Panabaker (Nominee – Action TV Actress) who received exclusive gifts. A few special guests, such as Justice Smith star of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Get Down, Rob Riddle with family, Emmy Nominee Edina Porter, Shanola Hampton from Shameless, Denzel Whitaker from Black Panther, and social media influencers with over 10 million followers were in attendance.

Attendees were welcomed at the event with Dave & Buster's Custom Teen Choice Awards Prize Wheel where guests spun for exciting prizes and each were gifted loaded gift cards to use for games at any Dave & Buster's location. The celebrities were then treated to high-end gifts such as Razor Turbo Jets Steps in and Blast Off – electric, motorized heel wheels, Heads or Tails Pup recycled clothing for pups, MyIntent jewelry engraved with personal messages, First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound 'smart' home smoke and carbon monoxide alarm with a superior home speaker and built in Alexa, Oh Boy Crew clothing created to raise awareness for Type 1 Diabetes, PhatMojo unique toys, ROAR Organic Electrolyte Infusions and ROAR Kids beverages and 3DCheeze gift cards for interactive 3D photo favors made instantly on-site.

Guests were also given Resort and wellness gifts that included Limelight Hotels, Swanky Resorts and Desuar Spa, Beauty Kitchen vegan skincare, and Ezequiel's Healing Tools.

Additionally, the following non-profits were onsite to give information about their organizations: Hayden's Hope Totes and My Life, My Power. Guests at the event were excited to meet Ike Shehadeh, who was on-site gifting $1,000 gift certificates to his world-famous sandwich shop Ike's Place.

