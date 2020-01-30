The House on Sunset Partners with Bentley Beverly Hills and Paddle8 to Deliver the Ultimate Oscar Weekend Experience in Their Famed Penthouse Suite

The auction will be live to bidders worldwide on Paddle8, the global leader in cultural e-commerce and benefit auctions, with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Art of Elysium, an artist organization built on the idea that through service, art becomes a catalyst for social change.

"From the moment the doors opened for Jean Harlow in 1935, The House on Sunset has hosted Hollywood royalty for 85 years. Our Private Penthouse, which has never been open to the public, is where movie mogul and maverick Orson Welles hosted his literary awards with the invitation simply stating: The Penthouse. 9169 Sunset Boulevard. We are thrilled to open the doors to our Paul R Williams designed Penthouse for the first time this award season as the ultimate Oscar Week Suite."



-Curator, The House on Sunset

To top off the once-in-a-lifetime experience, The House on Sunset and Bentley Beverly Hills are offering three individualized packages to choose from.

During the exclusive stay, red carpet inspired guests can treat themselves with a "Glam Package'', which will include a celebrity stylist appointment, complete with wardrobe options, make-up artist, hair styling and Ole Henriksen facial. For the liquor and cigar aficionados, the "Tasting Package" provides a curated libation and cigar rolling experience with the finest specialists. Finally, the "Art Package'' will give the art lovers the opportunity to "robe-lounge" in the property and be given a private tour of the current art collection, curated by Creative Art Partners. Additionally, The Art of Elysium will be hosting a private tour of their salon featuring emerging new artists.

Social Handles

@ogaracoach

@bentleybeverlyhills

@thehouseonsunset

@theartofelysium

@affinity.nightlife

@paddle8

SOURCE Bentley Beverly Hills