The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda launches first ever Ombudsman Program

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) is announcing the debut of its new Ombudsman Program effective immediately. The Ombudsman Program at AHA is a solution-oriented community resource available to AHA tenants, AHA Section 8 program participants, AHA Section 8 landlords, and other community organizations that represent AHA tenants or clients. The Program is modeled on similar Ombudsman programs at larger Housing Authorities across California.

The Ombudsman Program is a community liaison that provides a range of services including:



Addressing AHA tenant or Section 8 complaints that cannot be resolved by other methods.

Identifying and connecting the public with AHA staff members to answer specific questions.

Developing and expanding community partnerships in Alameda among the diverse communities that AHA serves.

among the diverse communities that AHA serves. Serving as neutral AHA representative to help AHA clients find resolution to problems or issues.

Providing follow through so that tenant or landlord concerns are fully addressed.

The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda's Executive Director, Vanessa Cooper, notes "This new role to AHA adds an additional layer of transparency into our housing decision making process and helps ensure complaints are resolved in a timely manner. This added level of communication is expected to improve customer service and drive tenant and landlord satisfaction."

All AHA tenants, AHA Section 8 program participants, and AHA Section 8 landlords are encouraged to first call their designated AHA contact person with routine questions and concerns before contacting the Ombudsman Program. The Ombudsman Program is not designed to circumvent any state or federal regulation, or any standard AHA process, procedure, or communication channel.



For more information about the Ombudsman Program, please visit http://www.alamedahsg.org/about_us/ombudsman

Contact the Ombudsman Program at (510) 747-4358 or [email protected].

The Ombudsman Program will respond to inquiries within two business days.

For information about the Housing Authority or this Press Release, please contact:

CONTACT: Joshua Altieri (Community Relations Manager)

PHONE: (510) 747-4321

EMAIL: [email protected]

About AHA

For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property.

www.alamedahsg.org

SOURCE The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda

Related Links

http://www.alamedahsg.org

