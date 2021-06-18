The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda receives Golden Nugget Grand Award.

The Golden Nugget Grand Award is granted by the California Building Industry Association ( www.cbia.org ) during the annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC). This highly sought-after award recognizes industry leaders (planners, builders, designers, and many more) that are generating housing solutions and driving innovation. In their award, the judges note that the development "draws deep, unabashed inspiration from the immediate vicinity's Victorian-era soul…It's understated bow to history and highly-integrated design blend timelessness and "modern-sensibility" character traits in equal measures."

The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda's Executive Director, Vanessa Cooper, shares in the excitement, "Receiving this Golden Nugget Grand Award is a result of focused efforts by Housing Authority staff and AHA partners. Thank you to the many that helped make the Everett Commons project happen".

AHA, through its partner, Island City Development, is the developer of (the award winning) Everett Commons and partners include Anne Phillips Architecture, J.H. Fitzmaurice (General Contractor), Bay Tree Design (Landscape), and Luk & Associates (Civil Engineer). The development is financed by Chase Community Development Banking, Enterprise Community Investment, Alameda County Measure A1 Bond Funds, the City of Alameda, the Alameda Unified School District, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, and the Veteran's Administration.

For information about the Housing Authority or this Press Release, please contact:

CONTACT: Joshua Altieri (Community Relations Manager)

PHONE: (510) 747-4321

EMAIL: [email protected]

About AHA

For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property. AHA currently maintains over 600 affordable homes, including 168 new affordable homes developed since 2010. The Housing Authority will double its portfolio over the next decade, with another 700 affordable rental homes to be built by 2030.

www.alamedahsg.org

SOURCE The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda

Related Links

http://www.alamedahsg.org

