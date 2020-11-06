The Houston Chronicle Names Smart Financial Credit Union A Winner Of The Houston Top Workplaces 2020 Award

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Financial Credit Union has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Houston Chronicle. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including brand alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. The recognition signifies that the Smart Financial employee culture is aligned with its mission of People, Passion, and Purpose.



This is the second consecutive year that The Houston Chronicle has awarded Smart Financial a Top Workplaces honor. "Being awarded the Top Places to Work in Houston is another example of our focus on building lasting relationships. Growing trusting relationships with our member-owners starts on the inside, with our employees. Getting to know our team, their families, their goals, etc. is the first step in showing each of them we truly care and want them to be successful," says Larry Seidl, CEO of Smart Financial.

Gathering feedback and getting to know employees helps guide important decisions at Smart Financial. "It has been so rewarding to work for an organization where every employee's opinion matters. Our differences make us stronger, our commitment to building lasting relationships with each other, and our member-owners within our communities, has been the key to our success. Every day, I have the opportunity to engage with the brightest and most brilliant minds in the industry. I can say without a doubt, Smart Financial's future is in great hands," says Darcy Stephens, CPO of Smart Financial.

The member-centric mission of Smart Financial is mirrored by its focus on employees. "In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," says Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

