The Hula Bowl Moves Forward With 2021 All-Star Game Despite a Trend of Major Sports Cancellations

HONOLULU, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although many major sports events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, the Hula Bowl, the postseason All-Star College Football Game established in 1946, is moving forward with plans to hold its 2021 game at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The first invitations for the 2021 Hula Bowl game were sent this week to some of the premier college football athletes in the U.S.

"It is an honor to be able to hold this winter classic in Hawaii next year after the unprecedented events of 2020," said Rich Miano, Executive Director of the Hula Bowl. "Sports fans across the nation now have an exciting event to look forward to after the disappointment of several sporting events being canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic."

The Hula Bowl will feature top NCAA college football players, representing multiple divisions as well as international players from Japan, Canada, Australia, and Polynesian players to showcase their talents to National Football League (NFL) and Canadian Football League (CFL) scouts. Next year, the CBS Sports Network will once again broadcast the Hula Bowl.

Additionally, the Hula Bowl will donate $5,000 to military charities at the 2021 game and provide all military members and veterans with two free tickets to the game, pending the state of Hawaii's policies on in-person event attendance in 2021.

Given the current environment, the Hula Bowl will follow all applicable guidelines on health and safety protocols during Hula Bowl week, utilizing stringent protocols to ensure the safest environment possible for all players, coaches, and everyone attending the 2021 Hula Bowl game.

About the Hula Bowl

The Hula Bowl was established in 1946 as the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic game. The top 100 college football players are selected from all across the United States, as well as Australia, Japan and Canada. Football players are given a great opportunity to perform and impress all 32 NFL Scouts and Player Personnel with their abilities. The football players will have the opportunity to compete with the top college players in the nation at the legendary Aloha Stadium. This All-Star game remains one of the longest-running college football all-star games today. This year at the 2020 NFL Draft the Hula Bowl had over 40 players that were either drafted or became free agents to NFL Teams in pursuing their football careers.

In the past 75 years, the Hula Bowl has hosted Heisman Trophy winners, many legendary players including Deion Sanders, Vince Ferragamo, Eric Dickerson, Drew Brees, Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino, Jesse Sapolu, Samoa Samoa, Billy Sims, Ricky Williams and more.

The Hula Bowl football game is featured in January each year on the island of Oahu. This year, the game will again be televised live on CBS Sports Network. To learn more, please visit https://www.hulabowl.com/.

Media Contact:

Heidi McDow, 972-267-1111

[email protected]

SOURCE Hula Bowl

Related Links

https://www.hulabowl.com

