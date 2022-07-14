The Human Bean's Matt Lockhart Named 2022 Freshman Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review

For this year's Franchise Rock Star Award, brands participated in a survey to have their nominees considered. This year, Franchise Business Review reviewed nominations in eight categories, including Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family Owned, Top-Performers, Giving Back, Multi-Unit Owners and Freshman (owned for fewer than two years).

"I literally knew nothing about the coffee business, but saw The Human Bean's success on paper."

"Each year it gets harder and harder to narrow down the list, but the franchisees recognized this year truly stand out as exceptional models of achieving success within the franchise model," says Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review.

After spending 25 years in the automotive industry, Lockhart chose to pursue his dream of business ownership. After researching several franchise opportunities, he decided The Human Bean was the right fit for both his family and community.

"A major reason we chose a franchise is the proven business model," says Lockhart. "I literally knew nothing about the coffee business, but saw The Human Bean's success on paper. We [...] reasoned that with their business model, philosophy, and guidance we could realize success that we wouldn't have if we chose to try to do it on our own."

Lockhart opened the very first Human Bean in Wyoming in early 2020. Earlier this year, the drive-thru location also won the Laramie Chamber Alliance's Large Business of the Year Award .

"We felt great about nominating Matt for this recognition," says The Human Bean COO Scott Anderson. "He and his family and team are all shining examples of teamwork and community giving. We're honored to have them as part of our Human Bean family."

Visit franchisebusinessreview.com to see the complete list of 2022 Franchise Rock Star winners.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

SOURCE The Human Bean