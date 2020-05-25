NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Human Machine Interface Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Europe Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Configuration (Stand-alone, Embedded); End-User Industry (Energy & Power, General Manufacturing, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, and Others); and Country







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894540/?utm_source=PRN







The human machine interface market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,350.5 Mn in 2019 to US$ 2,849.4 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. Europe is one of the most significant regions for the market for automotive HMI. The introduction and incorporation of artificial intelligence technology in cars, and increased research and development activities for the advancement of advanced automotive technologies are boosting the growth of the European HMI market for the automotive industry.



The general manufacturing segment led the European human machine interface market based on end-user industry in 2019, and it is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The rising integration of smart and connected systems to facilitate data-driven predictive maintenance is anticipated to boost the adoption of HMIs in different manufacturing industries.



The overall Europe human machine interface market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the human machine interface market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on the segmentation pertaining to the market in Europe.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the pipe relining market A few of the players operating in the Europe human machine Interface market are ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc, and Rockwell Automation Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894540/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

