The Humane Society of the United States and rue21 Partner to Raise Money for Animal Protection Through the Sale of Gift Cards

To help promote pet adoption as part of this holiday campaign rue21 will visit animal shelters around the country to take pictures of adoptable pets. These images will be used to announce rue21's "Deals of the Day" on Instagram.

In making the announcement, Michael C. Appel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of rue21 said, "We are very excited to partner with the Humane Society of the United States because it is a natural fit for us. We know our customers care deeply about animal welfare. To assure that we raise the maximum amount, we will be supporting this program with in-store promotions and incentives."

Kitty Block, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Humane Society of the United States, said, "The Humane Society of the United States' corporate partners are vital to creating a humane and compassionate society and protecting all animals. We thank rue21 for their generous support."

About rue21

rue21, the pioneer of fast fashion, offers stylish apparel and accessories for guys, girls and plus sizes at prices everyone can love. Built on the belief that everyone should look and feel great with what they wear, rue21 combines great fashion and great value for their customers. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rue21 operates 697 stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

About the Humane Society of the United States

Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States and its affiliates around the globe fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, the HSUS takes on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries, and together with its affiliates, rescues and provides direct care for over 100,000 animals every year. The HSUS works on reforming corporate policy, improving and enforcing laws and elevating public awareness on animal issues. More at humanesociety.org.

