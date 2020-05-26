The Hunny Pot Becomes the First Cannabis Retailer to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ontario

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It should come as little surprise that the group who is recognized for opening Toronto's first retail cannabis store has become the first retailer to successfully execute same-day cannabis delivery in Ontario amidst COVID-19.

Following the government's announcement permitting curbside pickup and delivery on April 7, 2020 , The Hunny Pot demonstrated their agility by quickly pivoting their brick and mortar business model to online curbside and delivery, seemingly overnight.

"In this landscape of COVID-19, we know that we have to be flexible and move quickly if we are going to survive," said Hunny Gawri, owner of The Hunny Pot. "We dedicated all of our resources to creating a seamless system that would ensure product integrity, avoid unnecessary delays, and of course, prioritize customer satisfaction."

Beginning with curbside pickup, The Hunny Pot shifted all purchases to online, allowing customers to browse available products, choose a preferred pickup time, and select a payment option. For a customer, the entire online process takes less than 90 seconds from beginning to end.

The first curbside pickup was executed on April 8, 2020.

"Once we had the curbside pickup process solidified, we moved on to delivery. As it is already ingrained in our culture and vision to be on-demand, we treated our delivery arm as an extension of our in-store service," said Gawri. "This meant providing fast, reliable service that wouldn't take days to arrive. We set out to assess the demand, build the infrastructure, and began marketing the offering. Within a few days, we had our first same-day order successfully delivered to a happy customer."

Today, customers can now visit The Hunny Pot's website and opt for either curbside pickup at one of its three locations in Toronto and Burlington or can utilize the same-day delivery feature servicing the Greater Toronto Area, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Brampton, and Markham. Orders placed before 5:00 pm are eligible for same-day delivery.

While the one-on-one budtender experience may not be available, customers still have the opportunity to ask questions about products or learn more about what might be the right product for them.

Amidst growing demand, The Hunny Pot recently opened its third location in Toronto located at 2591 Yonge Street. Customers are now able to utilize curbside pickup from this location.

About The Hunny Pot:

The Hunny Pot made history in Toronto on April 1, 2019, when it opened the first legal cannabis store in Ontario. The independently owned and operated company has since expanded its footprint, setting up four more locations to serve customers in Hamilton, Burlington, and Toronto. The Hunny Pot offers a curated menu including cannabis strains, oils and extracts, pre-rolls, capsules, edibles, and beverages. The company's mission is to educate its customers about cannabis, maintain a high-quality inventory of products and accessories, as well as provide an unrivaled customer experience in all of its locations. Early in 2020, the flagship Toronto store was voted one of the five best designed cannabis retail outlets in Canada in a poll conducted by Leafly, a leading information and educational portal about all things cannabis-related.

