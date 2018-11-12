The Hunt for Mind-Blowing Vegan Cookies is Over

"We're committed to baking with the same great ingredients we use in our own home kitchens. That means you'll never find preservatives, obscure chemicals, hydrogenated trans-fats or artificial flavors or colors in our cookies. Our cookies are Non-GMO Project verified because we believe it should be easy for consumers to know what's in their food and how it's made," says Gretchen Dossa, General Manager of Fat Badger Bakery.

Fat Badger Bakery crafts cookies to satisfy everyone's taste buds. Classics like Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Sugar and Oatmeal Chip are sure to rival your childhood favorites. For something richer and more unique, there's the buttery, Toasted Coconut, creamy Vanilla Bean and Sweet Raspberry. And, for the fudgy brownie-lovers, there's Chocolate Sea Salt and Chocolate Mint.

For the Holiday Season and Vegan Gift Giving:

"Our bakers live for letting their creativity shine in the test kitchen and developing extra special cookies for seasonal and holiday boxes," said Dossa.

The Holiday Flavors box is available November 26th through January 3rd and includes:

3 Chewy Chocolate brownies with just the right amount of fudgy goodness

with just the right amount of fudgy goodness 3 Soft Ginger cookies spiced perfectly with crystallized ginger

spiced perfectly with crystallized ginger 3 Chocolate and Vanilla layered cookies are as beautiful as they are decadent

are as beautiful as they are decadent 3 Chocolate Chip cookies because everyone loves a classic

About Fat Badger Bakery:

Fat Badger Bakery crafts vegan cookies in a dedicated dairy-free, egg-free and peanut-free facility and offers them for sale across the Continental U.S. at www.fatbadgerbakery.com , and at fine health food stores and eateries.

