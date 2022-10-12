The Hurricanes Are Coming, Are You Ready? - North Carolina's Premier Roofing Company, Gator Metal Roofing, Partners With NHL's Carolina Hurricanes as Official Metal Roofing Partner

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gator Metal Roofing proudly announced they had been selected by the Carolina Hurricanes as an official partner for the 2022/23 hockey season. For nearly 30 years, Gator has been the premier supplier and installer of quality metal roofing in the Triangle area – offering 0% financing/ $0 down, payments as low as $99 per month, and a Lifetime Warranty. And with over a dozen colors to choose from and expert installation, there has never been a better time to purchase a new roof. In celebration of the partnership, Gator plans to give away two tickets to a future Hurricanes game.

Gator Metal Roofing – Why Pick Metal?

Although still widely used, asphalt shingles need constant maintenance and upkeep. Wind alone will cause some shingles to flap up over time, allowing water to seep in, damaging any place it can. All roofing from Gator is made from Galvalume, a German technology that emulates galvanized steel and is coated with a mixture of zinc, aluminum, and silicone to protect against scratches, scuffs, corrosion, and rust.

Completely sustainable and recyclable, metal roofing can be used over and over again once it has served its lifespan. And an Army Corps of Engineers study found that a properly installed metal roof can last for up to 100 years – while asphalt tends to last no more than 20 years or so. Other perks of metal roofing include:

The Gator 1-2-3 Promise : Best Price Guarantee (Gator matches or beats any quote); a Lifetime Warranty (manufacturer warranty is for the lifetime of the roof, transferrable to the new homeowner); and the 40% Energy Savings Pledge (40% energy savings on the first year after roof install, or Gator pays the difference).

: Best Price Guarantee (Gator matches or beats any quote); a Lifetime Warranty (manufacturer warranty is for the lifetime of the roof, transferrable to the new homeowner); and the 40% Energy Savings Pledge (40% energy savings on the first year after roof install, or Gator pays the difference). Highly customizable with 18 different Smart Paint Technology colors to choose from. Smart Paint is used by all leading paint manufacturers to create incredibly durable and long-lasting coatings, perfect for use on surfaces like metal roofs because the energy-efficient paint pigments reflect the sun's rays.

with 18 different Smart Paint Technology colors to choose from. Smart Paint is used by all leading paint manufacturers to create incredibly durable and long-lasting coatings, perfect for use on surfaces like metal roofs because the energy-efficient paint pigments reflect the sun's rays. Immune to the impact of solar radiation , metal roofs will not dry out, become brittle, or crack when exposed to long-term heat.

, metal roofs will not dry out, become brittle, or crack when exposed to long-term heat. Metal roofs withstand harsh weather without the need for repair or premature replacement, and seamless roofing fixtures greatly decreases the chances for leaks.

without the need for repair or premature replacement, and seamless roofing fixtures greatly decreases the chances for leaks. Metal roofing material is more robust and lasts longer than other materials, saving homeowners money in the long term.

and lasts longer than other materials, saving homeowners money in the long term. Extremely low maintenance with no shingles to replace; just spray off dust, dirt, and debris if necessary.

For details on the free Hurricanes tickets, or more information on metal roofing, future special deals, and more, follow Gator on social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

About Gator Metal Roofing

Since 1994, Gator Metal Roofing has served the North Carolina Triangle area, providing home roofing protection from wind, rain, hail, sleet, and all the elements of nature. Using only quality metal Galvalume sheeting, Smart Paint Technology, and our see-it-before-you-buy-it Metal Roof Colors Visualizer™, Gator guarantees the perfect roof install every single time. And with over 5000+ successful roofing installs under our belt, we have the field experience to tackle any job. Explore all the roofing options available and get a free quote at: www.GatorMetalRoofing.com.

