About this market

The emergence of net zero energy buildings will result in significant growth of the HVAC terminal units market during the forecast period. Net zero buildings use renewable technology to produce the same amount of energy which is being consumed from the grid by the building over the course of a year. The designing and construction of net zero energy buildings have become more practical with the emergence of advanced 3D Energy and Daylight modelling, and improvements in construction technology, building controls and renewable energy systems. Government initiatives such as WGBC, EEB, and NBI which creates awareness regarding the benefits of going green are also encouraging the development and construction of net zero energy buildings. Since, HVAC systems play a critical role in achieving net zero energy goals, the emergence of net zero energy buildings will boost the growth of the HVAC terminal units market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the HVAC terminal units market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2022.



Market Overview

Increase in construction activities

The number of construction activities is increasing in developed as well as emerging countries. The income of people in countries such as India, China, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, UAE, and Indonesia is increasing. These countries are also undergoing rapid urbanization. New housing and infrastructure are required to accommodate people that are shifting from rural to urban areas. Governments of several countries are investing in the development of public infrastructure. This will create a demand for HVAC terminal units during the forecast period and thereby boost market growth.



Fluctuations in raw material prices

The cost of raw materials such as stainless and steel is influenced by several factors including inflation, production, and availability. The price of steel can be affected by factors such as natural disasters, state of the world economy, and strength of the American dollar. Large companies are immune to such fluctuations of raw material prices due to the long-term contracts with their suppliers. However, instability in raw material prices affects the profit margins of small vendors which in turn has a negative impact on market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the HVAC terminal units market during 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, and Honeywell the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing construction activities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to HVAC terminal unit companies. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Honeywell, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, UNITED TECHNOLOGIES (Carrier) are some of the major companies covered in this report.



