DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the cloud industry "The Hybrid Cloud Industry Has Seen Growing Popularity Among Businesses"

Hybrid cloud refers to a combination of cloud and on premises storage options and has seen growing popularity among businesses. IBM announced this week that it will buy Instana, an applications performance management startup, as part of its focus on hybrid cloud management. Instana offers performance management tailored for overseeing cloud-native and microservice applications. Integrating these capabilities with IBM's technology should advance its hybrid cloud services as well as AI powered automation offerings. Both companies expect the purchase to close over the next few months subject to regulatory approval.



CloudBolt, a startup that helps customers with cloud and devops management, also recently announced a $35 million Series B investment. In the past year, CloudBolt has doubled the size of its customer base. The company also recently acquired Kumolus and SovLabs which has allowed it to gain new capabilities for managing hybrid cloud environments.



For more information about this report visit "The Hybrid Cloud Industry Has Seen Growing Popularity Among Businesses"

