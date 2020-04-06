The HybridDrive Upgrades Laptops With Extra Ports and 2 Terabytes of Storage Space

HONG KONG, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HybridDrive is a lot like if an external hard drive and a USB hub had a love child. Think of it as the one, true, all-powerful accessory for laptops or iPad Pros, or even Android phones. Armed with a two-piece design that can plug into each other, the HybridDrive is like the Yin and the Yang of computing accessories – the Yin being extra ports, and the Yang being extra storage.

HybridDrive - 2TB SSD USB-C Hub

Compatible with most USB-C devices, the HybridDrive offsets the need for multiple hubs, dongles, and drives. With a multiport on one end and an SSD on another, and a USB-C interface connecting the two, the HybridDrive bridges the gap between portable devices (laptops/tablets/phones) and desktops – in the sense that it gives the extra ports and expandable storage – something most desktops have in common.

The HybridDrive's main objective is to empower the devices around us. Be it anything from the Nintendo Switch to even television, the HybridDrive's combination of ports and storage helps to charge devices, connect devices, and transfer data between devices with absolute ease. The multiport setup comprises a 4K 60Hz HDMI port, two USB-A ports with 10Gbps data transfer, a MicroSD card reader, an SD card reader, and a USB-C which supports 100W of power output, along with high-speed video and data transferring. On the other end of the HybridDrive is an SSD that comes in four sizes, starting from 128Gb and going all the up to a whopping 2TB.

All in all, the entire device is small enough to fit right into a pocket or backpack. With a slim profile that complements most laptops, tablets, and phones, the HybridDrive is easy to carry around to work, coffee shops, or even outdoor shoots, because with extra ports and extra storage, it allows you to turn portable gadgets into powerful computing devices!

HybridDrive is now funding on Indiegogo.

Designer: Eric Wong

PR contact: Patrica Wu [email protected]

Related Files

DSC_0251.jpg

DSC_0170.jpg

Related Images

hybriddrive-expandable-storage-hub.jpg

HybridDrive - Expandable Storage Hub with High-Speed SSD

HybridDrive - 2TB SSD USB-C Hub

Related Links

Indiegogo

Yanko Design

SOURCE HybridDrive