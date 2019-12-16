The HydraFacial Company Announces Grand Opening of New Long Beach Office

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company announced today the grand opening of their 105,000 square foot corporate office and manufacturing facility.

Customer demand has more than doubled within the past two years, and with almost 300 new hires in 2019, The HydraFacial Company has outgrown their current manufacturing building. The new establishment located in Long Beach, CA on Burnett Street will be home to hundreds of employees and will allow the company to establish a footing to support these higher demands. This rapid growth also presents new employment opportunities for the local community, with over 100 openings expected in 2020.

"This is an exciting time for The HydraFacial Company as we prepare for our next stage of growth – and this new office and manufacturing facility is our next step for scaling the business globally," said Clint Carnell, the Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "With our continued growth, this new facility is an important step in maintaining our highest quality standards. This is just the start of the exciting things to come for The HydraFacial Company in 2020 and beyond."

In addition to housing the Manufacturing & Logistics and Shipping & Assembly teams, this new location will also be home to the Customer Care, Tech Support, Accounting, and Customer Experience teams –offering great employee amenities, multiple loading docks, and the most up to date tools to improve shipping operations. Not only has this space been created with each team in mind, but the entire building has been designed with the overall HydraFacial brand look and feel. The Spring Street building will remain as the company's headquarters and will be home to the Long Beach Experience Center as well as the sales, marketing, and HR teams.

About HydraFacial

The HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting, and a treatment is estimated to be performed every 10 seconds worldwide.

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial Company has a 22-year long history of revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. As category creators, the company pioneered skin health innovation with their patented hydradermabrasion technology, and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 87 countries. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company now serves over 15,000 customers globally and millions of treatments are performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

