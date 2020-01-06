The HydraFacial Company Announces Their Launch Into Scalp Health

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial Company announced today the launch of a first of it's kind scalp treatment, HydraFacial Keravive. Keravive's proprietary serum targets every aspect of scalp and follicle health, and is a unique treatment designed to cleanse, stimulate, nourish and hydrate the scalp for fuller and healthier-looking hair. Poor scalp health – dry skin, clogged follicles, dead skin cells, lack of circulation – can lead directly to thinner-looking hair1.

HydraFacial has a long history of of revolutionizing skin health and the HydraFacial Keravive treatment for scalp health is the most recent in a long line of personalized skin-ovations. Like the original HydraFacial treatment, the scalp treatment is a 3-step program. Two of the three scalp steps are performed in-office, including the cleanse/exfoliate and stimulate/nourish components, and the third part is a take-home spray that extrends and enhances the results of treatment.

"We are proud that The HydraFacial Company continues to be a category creator – as with our past skin health innovations, we saw an opportunity and a need to develop this new scalp health category," said Clint Carnell, the Chief Executive Officer. "HydraFacial has always offered consumers the confidence that comes with healthy skin. We wanted to offer the same confidence to the millions of people who are affected by thinning hair."

"The benefits of a healthy scalp are critically important, yet not widely understood," said Yael Halaas, MD, a Manhattan-based dermatologist. "Any patient who has concerns about thinning or damaged hair can benefit by improving the health of their scalp. A healthy scalp is the foundation for healthier and fuller-looking hair."

HydraFacial Vortex Technology and Keravive Peptide Complex Solution cleanses, exfoliates, stimulates, and delivers a proprietary blend of growth factors and skin proteins to hydrate, nourish and stimulate the scalp. For best results, it is recommended that consumers have the HydraFacial Keravive in-office treatment once a month for three consecutive months, along with continuous use of the at-home spray.

The HydraFacial Keravive treatment is currently available at select provider locations – visit hydrafacial.com to find a provider and ask for the HydraFacial Keravive Treatment.

1 Trüeb, R, Scalp Condition Impacts Hair Growth and Retention via Oxidative Stress, International Journal of Trichology, 2018.

About HydraFacial

The HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting, and a treatment is estimated to be performed every 10 seconds worldwide.

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial Company has a 22-year long history of revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. As category creators, the company pioneered skin health innovation with their patented hydradermabrasion technology, and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 87 countries. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company now serves over 15,000 customers globally and millions of treatments are performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

